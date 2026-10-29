Transfer Rumors: Barcelona Hatch Kane Plan; Chelsea Ramp Up Alexander-Arnold Move

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Bruno Fernandes’s Man Utd future is far from clear. | Michael Steele/Getty Images

Bruno Fernandes’s relationship with Manchester United manager Michael Carrick is “completely fractured,” potentially leading to an exit as early as January. A number of clubs from the Saudi Pro League are considering moves. (Source: El Nacional)

Galatasaray are also plotting a move for Fernandes in January, keen to make the Man Utd captain a face of the Turkish league alongside Mohamed Salah. (Source: indykaila)

Chelsea hold a strong interest in signing Real Madrid right back Trent Alexander-Arnold, with this story now more than just “one to watch.” (Source: Si Phillips)

Arsenal have been rocked by the Carabao Cup defeat to Fleetwood Town and are now considering whether more defensive reinforcements are needed. A January move for Bayern Munich center back Kim Min-jae could be an option. (Source: Flashscore)

Bournemouth will refuse to entertain a January departure for midfielder Alex Scott, despite interest from Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City. (Source: FootballTransfers)

Amid doubts over the future of Alexis Mac Allister, Liverpool are considering an attempt to sign Barcelona midfielder Gavi. (Source: Fichajes)

Newcastle United manager Matthias Jaissle is plotting a reunion with Al Ahli striker Ivan Toney. (Source: Khalid Al-Shenif)

Chelsea could part ways with winger Estêvão in January, with Paris Saint-Germain and clubs across the Premier League all keen. (Source: indykaila)

Coming in at Chelsea could be Everton center back Jarrad Branthwaite. The Blues are among his biggest admirers but would have to fend off competition from Man Utd and a handful of teams in mainland Europe. (Source: Football Insider)

Man City are set to demand €90 million ($100 million) to sell attacking midfielder Rayan Cherki amid interest from both PSG and Real Madrid. (Source: Fichajes)

Following an approach from Tottenham Hotspur, River Plate have tied 18-year-old midfielder Lautaro Pereyra down to a new contract. (Source: El Intransigente)

Aston Villa have ended uncertainty over the future of center back Victor Lindelöf by extending his contract. (Source: Sportbladet)

Como center back Jacobo Ramón is being followed by both Arsenal and Man Utd. (Source: Tuttomercatoweb)

But Como have no interest in a January sale for in-demand midfielder Nico Paz. Chelsea’s interest in the Argentine has been growing, while Arsenal and Man Utd are known admirers. (Source: TEAMtalk)

La Liga

Alexis Mac Allister could leave Liverpool when his contract expires. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister is high up on Real Madrid’s list of possible reinforcements. (Source: Sky Germany)

On the other hand, José Mourinho is happy with Real Madrid’s squad planning and does not believe a new midfielder is needed. (Source: Defensa Central)

Barcelona are ready to make a move for Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane and will attempt to raise the necessary funds through the sale of left back Alejandro Balde and midfielders Frenkie de Jong and Gavi. (Source: Fichajes)

PSG manager Luis Enrique is ready to try to sign Gavi if he is made available by Barcelona. (Source: El Nacional)

Balde’s exit, meanwhile, is seen as necessary to make space for defensive reinforcements, with club officials particularly keen to bolster at the back following defeats to PSG and Real Madrid. (Source: SPORT)

Girona retain their interest in 20-year-old Barcelona midfielder Brian Fariñas after failing with a summer approach for the youngster. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)