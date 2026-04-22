Transfer Rumors: Barcelona Make New Rashford Bid; Liverpool Plot Mac Allister Sale

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Liverpool have been linked with several PSG stars. | Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Liverpool are interested in Paris Saint-Germain wingers Bradley Barcola, Désiré Doué and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and would consider moves for any of them if they were made available this summer. (Source: David Lynch)

Also of interest to Liverpool as they prepare for Mohamed Salah’s departure is West Ham United forward Jarrod Bowen. (Source: DaveOCKOP)

Potentially leaving Liverpool this summer could be midfielder Alexis Mac Allister. The Reds are tempted to cash in and believe both Atlético Madrid and Real Madrid could pay significant sums for him. (Source: Football Insider)

Benfica have made Chelsea winger Pedro Neto their top target for the summer window as long as José Mourinho remains manager. (Source: Si Phillips)

Chelsea, meanwhile, are ready to move on from Alejandro Garnacho and have entered the race to sign Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon. RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande, Athletic Club’s Nico Williams and Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers are also targets for the Blues. (Source: TEAMtalk)

John Stones will leave Manchester City when his contract ends this summer. A formal announcement will be made next week. (Source: The Athletic)

Chelsea are leading Arsenal and Manchester United in pursuit of Sunderland midfielder Noah Sadiki, who is also being watched by both Everton and Tottenham Hotspur. (Source: The Journal)

Juventus have reignited their interest in Man Utd striker Joshua Zirkzee and will look to convince him to return to Serie A this summer. (Source: Calciomercato.it)

However, Juve’s hopes of signing Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson are fading amid concerns over his high wage demands. (Source: Tuttosport)

If they cannot get a deal for Alisson over the line, Juventus will turn their attention to James Trafford of Man City. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Xabi Alonso is of interest to Chelsea as their next manager. The former Real Madrid boss has requested the signing of Tottenham center back Micky van de Ven if he makes the move to Stamford Bridge. (Source: Fichajes)

Man City are prepared to part ways with striker Omar Marmoush, a target for Barcelona, for around $59 million (€50 million, £43.5 million). (Source: El Nacional)

PSG have spoken with West Ham midfielder Mateus Fernandes over a summer switch. (Source: Foot Mercato)

La Liga

Aurélien Tchouaméni is a target for Man Utd. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Real Madrid are considering offering a new contract to midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni to fend off interest from Man Utd. (Source: Ben Jacobs)

Despite declining to trigger their permanent transfer option, Barcelona are keen to keep hold of Marcus Rashford and have asked Man Utd for a second loan deal. The Englishman wants to remain at Camp Nou if possible. (Source: The Mirror)

Barcelona are ready to pay $117.5 million (€100 million) to sign Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen but face needing to find an extra $35 million (€30 million) to meet the Turkish side’s demands. (Source: Fichajes)

Atalanta defender Honest Ahanor has admirers from across Europe. Real Madrid have spoken with the 18-year-old over a summer switch but he would prefer to wait for an approach from Barcelona. (Source: El Nacional)

Real Madrid are ready to offload center back Raúl Asencio this summer but, with a contract until 2031, he has no desire to leave. (Source: El Mundo)

Barcelona have considered, but ultimately walked away from, moves for AC Milan’s Rafael Leão, Man City’s Bernardo Silva and Chelsea’s Pedro Neto. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS