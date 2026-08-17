Transfer Rumors: Barcelona Eye Rashford and Gyokeres; Chelsea Step Up Fernandez Exit Plan

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Man Utd are trying to keep hold of Bruno Fernandes. | David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile/Getty Images

Manchester United are ready to reject an approach from Turkish giants Galatasaray over midfielder Bruno Fernandes, insisting he is not for sale regardless of the offer. (Source: The Independent)

Coming in at United could be Freiburg striker Igor Matanović, who is being considered as a potential replacement for Joshua Zirkzee. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Chelsea’s sporting directors have enlisted the help of agent Jorge Mendes to negotiate an exit for midfielder Enzo Fernández, with Manchester City prepared to do “whatever it takes” to strike a deal. (Source: AS)

But Man City have ended their pursuit of another Chelsea star, winger Pedro Neto, over the Blues’ high asking price. Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal are eyeing a deal. (Source: Sada)

Liverpool have agreed personal terms with both Bradley Barcola and Ibrahim Mbaye, who are waiting to receive a final answer over their futures from Paris Saint-Germain. (Source: TEAMtalk)

While Liverpool have the option to match any offer Bayer Leverkusen receive for center back Jarell Quansah—a target for Arsenal—the Reds currently have no intention of doing so. (Source: BBC Sport)

Arsenal believe a number of Premier League clubs are now set to test their resolve over young midfielder Ethan Nwaneri after he was left out of the squad for the Community Shield victory. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Tottenham Hotspur have accepted an offer from Juventus to sign goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario on loan with an option to make the move permanent. (Source: The Athletic)

Richarlison is open to leaving Tottenham for Everton, who have failed with an opening offer to reunite with the Brazilian striker. (Source: szyexcl)

Arsenal want $46 million (£34 million) to sell winger Gabriel Martinelli amid interest from Roma. (Source: Sébastien Vidal)

Napoli are also in talks to sign Martinelli, who will not be allowed to leave unless Arsenal can find a replacement. (Source: FootballTransfers)

Al Hilal are looking to offload striker Karim Benzema and have set their sights on Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins as their preferred replacement. (Source: Fichajes)

Both Aston Villa and Newcastle United have expressed interest in signing unwanted AC Milan forward Christopher Nkunku in what could be the third time the two sides butt heads in the summer transfer window. (Source: Daniele Longo)

La Liga

Jules Koundé continues to be linked with an exit from Barcelona. | Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Jules Koundé is planning talks with Barcelona manager Hansi Flick to determine his role in the team next season. Arsenal are waiting to try and lure the Frenchman away. (Source: El Nacional)

Moving in the opposite direction could be Arsenal striker Viktor Gyökeres, who has been earmarked as a potential replacement for Ferran Torres at Barcelona. (Source: El Chiringuito)

Meanwhile, Barcelona remain in contact with the representatives of United forward Marcus Rashford as they consider a move to bring the Englishman back to Camp Nou. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Rodri walked away from negotiations with Real Madrid after sensing concerns from Los Blancos over how his style of play would fit in with the rest of the squad, while the lack of contact from manager José Mourinho also left him believing a switch to Barcelona made more sense. (Source: MARCA)

Despite reports to the contrary, Mourinho has not requested a move for Arsenal’s Martín Zubimendi as an alternative to Rodri. (Source: Mario Peñalver)

Mourinho turned down the chance to bring Como center back Jacobo Ramón and Stuttgart midfielder Chema Andrés back to Real Madrid this summer, instead asking club officials to track the two youngsters with a view to potential moves in 2027. (Source: Defensa Central)