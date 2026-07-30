Transfer Rumors: Bellingham Linked With Real Madrid Exit; Barcelona Raise Alvarez Bid

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Liam Delap is expected to leave Chelsea. | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Manchester United are considering moves for three strikers: Chelsea’s Liam Delap, Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins or Duşan Vlahović, formerly of Juventus. (Source: Fichajes)

Meanwhile, Eddie Howe’s departure from Newcastle United will spark a bid from Man Utd for left back Lewis Hall. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Hall remains a dream target for former team Chelsea, who continue to monitor his situation and could be sparked into action by a lack of progress from leading suitors Man Utd. (Source: Simon Phillips)

Chelsea are ready to rival Barcelona and AC Milan in pursuit of Crystal Palace right back Daniel Muñoz. (Source: El Universal)

Borussia Dortmund are considering a move for Arsenal youngster Ethan Nwaneri, who is expected to get the chance to prove himself to manager Mikel Arteta once again in preseason before a final decision on his future is made. (Source: The Sun)

Manchester City have made an offer to sign Marseille goalkeeper Gerónimo Rulli as their new backup. (Source: Foot Mercato)

Man Utd have recently been offered the chance to sign AC Milan winger Rafael Leão, but the Red Devils would rather focus on a move for Juventus’ Francisco Conceição instead. (Source: Tuttomercatoweb)

Porto are negotiating with Tottenham Hotspur over a deal to buy young defender Souza. (Source: Globo Esporte)

Inter are agonizingly close to an agreement over personal terms with Tottenham center back Cristian Romero, with a deal for the Argentina international likely be struck at $46 million (€40 million, £34 million). (Source: Corriere dello Sport)

Arsenal and Liverpool are both keen to strike a deal for Bournemouth winger Rayan, who is also on the radars of Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid. (Source: The Sun)

Chelsea are determined to sell 21-year-old striker Deivid Washington permanently but are yet to find any teams prepared to pursue anything other than a loan deal. (Source: Trivela)

La Liga

Real Madrid are still working on Yan Diomande. | Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Real Madrid are hopeful of agreeing a deal to sign RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande before the Bundesliga side depart for their preseason tour on Saturday. (Source: Florian Plettenberg)

Former Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka has offered himself to Barcelona as a replacement for the injured Frenkie de Jong. (Source: Matteo Moretto)

The father of Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham met with club officials at the end of last season to discuss a possible sale because of sporting disagreements with those in charge. Los Blancos made it abundantly clear they will not entertain such a move. (Source: Pepe Álvarez)

Barcelona are ready to raise their offer for Atlético Madrid striker Julián Alvarez. Fear of a rival approach from Arsenal, coupled with a serious injury to primary alternative Junior Kroupi of Bournemouth, has left president Joan Laporta believing he has no choice. (Source: El Nacional)

João Cancelo missed his scheduled return date with Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal as he continues to push for a move back to Barcelona. (Source: SPORT)

Real Madrid have added Juventus defender Renato Veiga to their list of potential targets after being impressed by his performances at the World Cup. (Source: Ben Fernandes)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS