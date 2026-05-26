Transfer Rumors: Chelsea Chase Mainoo; Arsenal Explore Fernandez Move

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Morgan Rogers is wanted by the Premier League’s elite. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Xabi Alonso wants a new midfielder at Chelsea this summer. A move for Manchester United’s Kobbie Mainoo has been discussed, while the Blues are also exploring a bid for Aston Villa’s attack-minded Morgan Rogers. (Source: The Chelsea Forum)

Arsenal, meanwhile, are ready to ramp up their interest in Rogers at the request of manager Mikel Arteta. Alongside Chelsea, competition is expected from Man Utd. (Source: talkSPORT)

Bayern Munich are ready to pay $70 million (£52 million) to sign Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon, but that falls $23 million (£17 million) short of the Magpies’ asking price. To make up the difference, Bayern are considering including goalkeeper Alexander Nübel in the deal, although the stopper is not particularly keen. (Source: BILD)

Man Utd are looking at Atlético Madrid defender Marc Pubill, comfortable both at right back and center back, as a potential target this summer. (Source: Fichajes)

But Man Utd’s move for Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali faces a complication after Arsenal opened talks over the Italian’s signature. Sporting director Andrea Berta made formal contact with Newcastle officials in recent days. (Source: Tuttomercatoweb)

Arsenal have made an enquiry over Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernández, also wanted by both Real Madrid and Manchester City. A switch to the Gunners has, at this stage, been ruled out by Chelsea. (Source: Si Phillips)

Liverpool are the favorites to sign Athletic Club winger Nico Williams, who is available for a fee of $93 million (€80 million, £69 million). (Source: El Nacional)

Savinho is open to a move to Tottenham Hotspur this summer in search of a regular starting role. Spurs are prearing to reignite talks with Man City after a failed approach last year. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Meanwhile, Spurs are closing in on the signing of Bournemouth center back Marcos Senesi on a free transfer, fending off a late approach from Liverpool in the process. (Source: Matteo Moretto)

Köln are demanding a fee of $58 million (€50 million, £43 million) to sell in-demand winger Said El Mala but are ready to negotiate with Brentford after receiving a bid marginally below that price. El Mala is waiting to see whether a fee can be agreed before discussing contract terms with the Bees. (Source: Sky Germany)

Following West Ham United’s relegation from the Premier League, Everton are set to launch a bid of $13.5 million (£10 million) for right back Aaron Wan-Bissaka. (Source: talkSPORT)

La Liga

Aurélien Tchouaméni is a dream target for Real Madrid. | Alberto Gardin/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid want to keep hold of midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni but may be forced to consider accepting a bid of $93 million (€80 million, £69 million) if it arrives from Man Utd. (Source: Fichajes)

Atlético Madrid are ready to reignite their pursuit of Barcelona midfielder Marc Casadó this summer. (Source: SPORT)

Luka Modrić is expected to announce his retirement after the World Cup following a poor season with AC Milan. Real Madrid are ready to bring the legendary midfielder back to the Bernabéu in an off-field role, either as part of José Mourinho’s coaching staff or in a director role. (Source: Tuttosport)

Mourinho is encouraging Real Madrid to accept offers for injury-plagued center back Éder Militão. Paris Saint-Germain are chasing a deal but an opening bid of $41 million (€35 million) falls short of his $70 million (€60 million) price tag. (Source: El Nacional)

Atlético Mineiro winger Gabriel Veneno, 16, is emerging as a target for Barcelona. (Source: AS)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS