Transfer Rumors: Chelsea Plot Wirtz Move; Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr Replacement

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Arda Güler had a strong relationship with Xabi Alonso. | Diego Souto/Getty Images

Xabi Alonso has identified Real Madrid midfielder Arda Güler as his dream signing for Chelsea this summer, but Los Blancos have no interest in selling. (Source: El Nacional)

Meanwhile, Chelsea also hold a strong interest in Liverpool midfielder Florian Wirtz at the request of Alonso, his former manager at Bayer Leverkusen. The Reds would be open to doing business at the right price. (Source: Football Insider)

Departing Chelsea could be midfielder Enzo Fernández, who has asked to leave after the Blues failed to qualify for the Champions League. A price tag of $161.5 million (£120 million) has been set. (Source: talkSPORT)

Aston Villa value attacking midfielder Morgan Rogers around the $135 million (£100 million) mark. Arsenal have done significant behind-the-scenes work on a deal but their valuation of the England international is far lower. (Source: FootballTransfers)

Manchester United are plotting a move for Crystal Palace center back Maxence Lacroix. (Source: Fichajes)

After completing the signing of Atalanta midfielder Éderson, Man Utd will turn to Mateus Fernandes of West Ham United, who is prepared to give his preference to the Red Devils. (Source: The i Paper)

Joško Gvardiol is pushing to leave Manchester City and is keen on a move to Bayern Munich, but he also has interest from Barcelona, Real Madrid and Inter. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Man City and Juventus are among the teams interested in signing Bayern Munich goalkeeper Alexander Nübel. (Source: BILD)

Brentford, Bournemouth and Crystal Palace are all exploring deals for Jadon Sancho if the Man Utd winger is released on a free transfer this summer. (Source: SportsBoom)

Tottenham Hotspur have joined Chelsea in pursuit of 20-year-old Trabzonspor midfielder Christ Inao Oulaï. (Source: Fotomaç)

Elsewhere, Spurs manager Roberto De Zerbi is plotting a raid on former employers Brighton & Hove Albion. Goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen, center back Jan Paul van Hecke and midfielder Carlos Baleba are all of interest. (Source: The Independent)

Harvey Elliott is looking at a move to Leeds United this summer as he prepares for a permanent exit from Liverpool following a bitterly disappointing loan to Aston Villa. (Source: Football Insider)

Chelsea goalkeeper Filip Jörgensen is unhappy with his limited minutes and has formally requested a transfer away from Stamford Bridge. (Source: BBC Sport)

AC Milan’s Mike Maignan remains a target for Chelsea, who are ready to make an offer for the goalkeeper, but rival pursuits from Bayern Munich and Man Utd could complicate things. (Source: Calciomercato.it)

La Liga

Yan Diomande has plenty of admirers. | Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto/Getty Images

If Real Madrid sell Vinicius Junior this summer, incoming manager José Mourinho will push to replace the Brazilian with RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande. (Source: BILD)

Scouts from Real Madrid have been active in Germany. Los Blancos are considering taking advantage of Wolfsburg’s relegation with a move for center back Konstantinos Koulierakis. (Source: Fichajes)

Barcelona hope Lionel Messi will be able to encourage fellow Argentina international Julián Alvarez to join the club this summer at the World Cup. (Source: El Nacional)

Agent Jorge Mendes has offered both Man City defender Rúben Dias and Paris Saint-Germain midfielder João Neves to Real Madrid. The La Liga giants have interest in both and a deal for Neves could be facilitated thanks to PSG’s desire to sign Federico Valverde. (Source: El Debate)

If Sergio Ramos is successful in his takeover bid for Sevilla, he will look to sign 17-year-old Barcelona midfielder Toni Fernández. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS