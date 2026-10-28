Transfer Rumors: Fernandes to Leave Man Utd in January; Real Madrid Set Vinicius Jr Price
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Chelsea are ready to let winger Estêvão join Paris Saint-Germain on loan in January but only on a deal that does not include a permanent transfer clause. The European champions would also have to agree to pay his full salary and guarantee significant minutes. (Source: Football-Ecology)
Bournemouth forward Rayan also features on PSG’s shortlist of potential replacements for the injured Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. (Source: El Nacional)
Manchester United are considering selling captain Bruno Fernandes at the end of the season. (Source: Football Insider)
But Fernandes’s bad situation at Man Utd, having criticized manager Michael Carrick, could see him sold as soon as January. AC Milan boss Ruben Amorim is interested in a reunion. (Source: Calciomercato)
Atlético Madrid are also exploring a move for Fernandes in January. (Source: Fichajes)
Liverpool are ready to start the process to sign on-loan center back Ronald Araújo permanently in January and will make contact with Barcelona as soon as the window opens. (Source: Juan Jesus)
Despite interest from both Arsenal and Barcelona, Club Brugge will not entertain January offers for striker Nicolò Tresoldi. (Source: Nieuwsblad)
Chelsea have already agreed personal terms with Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott. (Source: Si Phillips)
Scott features on Liverpool’s list of midfield targets alongside Monaco’s Lamine Camara. Felix Nmecha of Borussia Dortmund is admired but not considered a priority. (Source: Florian Plettenberg)
Wisła Kraków left back Jakub Krzyżanowski is being tracked by Newcastle United ahead of a possible bid. (Source: Gazeta Krakowska)
Scouts from Aston Villa went to watch Fenerbahçe winger Oğuz Aydın in action against Galatasaray on Monday. (Source: NTV)
Club Brugge winger Carlos Forbs is being followed by Man Utd, Tottenham Hotspur and Roma. (Source: Asromalive)
PSG are progressing in talks over a new contract with winger Désiré Doué following interest from Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City. (Source: TEAMtalk)
La Liga
President Joan Laporta is working on a star striker signing for Barcelona. Ballon d’Or winner Harry Kane is the dream target, with Erling Haaland of Man City considered as an alternative. (Source: Fichajes)
Stuttgart’s asking price of €60 million ($67 million) for center back Finn Jeltsch is likely to complicate a January approach from either Barcelona or Real Madrid. (Source: SPORT)
Barcelona are expecting offers for midfielder Fermín López in 2027, perhaps as early as January. Chelsea are considering an approach worth €120 million ($134 million) for a player also of interest to Man Utd. (Source: El Nacional)
PSG are also ready to make an offer for Fermín who, alongside Chelsea, is also being tracked by Arsenal. (Source: Ekrem Konur)
A number of Real Madrid board members have encouraged president Florentino Pérez to accept offers of €150 million ($168 million) for under-fire winger Vinícius Júnior. (Source: Fichajes)
Real Madrid’s ongoing pursuit of 17-year-old Ajax midfielder Abdellah Ouazane has been complicated by interest from Chelsea and Man City. (Source: 4-4-2)
Sports Illustrated’s FC team bring you the latest news, transfers and match coverage.