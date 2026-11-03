Transfer Rumors: Fernandes Wants Man Utd Exit; Martinez Agrees La Liga Switch

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Marcus Rashford still faces an uncertain future. | Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Marcus Rashford could consider leaving Manchester United permanently if he struggles for minutes following his return from injury. (Source: Football Insider)

Man Utd captain Bruno Fernandes hopes to leave the club and join another top side in Europe. (Source: indykaila)

But an offer from Al Hilal is expected to land on Man Utd’s desk in January, with the Saudi Arabian giants ready to pay €55 million ($61 million) to land Fernandes’s signature this winter. (Source: Tuttomercatoweb)

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery will use Tuesday’s meeting with Barcelona to try to convince unsettled midfielder Gavi to move to Villa Park. (Source: El Nacional)

Chelsea have ruled out letting winger Estêvão leave the club following speculative reports of interest from Barcelona or Man Utd, with the Blues even working to tie him down to a new contract instead. (Source: AS)

Both Chelsea and Manchester City have reached out to explore a deal for Club Brugge striker Nicolò Tresoldi, with the two English sides ahead of rival suitors AC Milan and Juventus in the race for his signature. (Source: La Stampa)

Despite reports of interest in Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Conor Gallagher, Everton’s transfer priorities lie elsewhere. A new striker and fullback are both high on the agenda. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Liverpool and AC Milan are seeking to rival Man Utd for the signature of Barcelona left back Alejandro Balde. (Source: Juan Jesus)

With Chelsea now focused on signing Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott, Liverpool are seeking to take advantage with a January swoop for Monaco’s Lamine Camara, who came close to moving to Stamford Bridge during the summer. (Source: Tuttomercatoweb)

Bournemouth striker Junior Kroupi, a target for Barcelona, is of increasing interest to European champions Paris Saint-Germain. (Source: El Nacional)

Because of PSG’s interest, Arsenal could consider bringing their plans to sign Kroupi forward to the January transfer window. (Source: Football Insider)

Celta Vigo center back Javi Rodríguez, 23, has plenty of admirers in the Premier League. Bournemouth, Everton, Fulham and Newcastle United are all keen, as are PSG. (Source: TEAMtalk)

La Liga

Riccardo Calafiori has been linked with Arsenal. | Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Real Madrid manager José Mourinho has identified Arsenal’s Riccardo Calafiori as his top priority to bolster at left back. (Source: Ekrem Konur)

Man Utd center back Lisandro Martínez has agreed personal terms with Atlético Madrid and is keen to make the move in 2027, when his current contract is set to expire. (Source: North Bank Insider)

Also of interest to Atlético Madrid is Arsenal midfielder Mikel Merino. The La Liga side are ready to pursue a loan deal with an optional purchase clause worth €30 million ($33.5 million). (Source: El Nacional)

Fenerbahçe have made a unique offer to sign Real Madrid midfielder Brahim Díaz that would not include a transfer fee, but would instead see the Turkish side give up their 20% sell-on clause for Arda Güler. (Source: Selim Koç)

Barcelona have identified Inter Milan center back Alessandro Bastoni as a top target, with fresh talks held recently ahead of a new approach. (Source: Sacha Tavolieri)

Trent Alexander-Arnold will not be leaving Real Madrid in January, with both parties still determined to continue together. (Source: Guillem Balague)

Complicating Barcelona’s plans to re-sign João Félix is fresh interest in the Al Nassr star from Al Hilal, who want to keep the Portugal international in Saudi Arabia. (Source: SPORT)