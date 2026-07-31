Transfer Rumors: Fernandes Receives Huge Man Utd Exit Offer; PSG Ready Pedri Bid

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Alex Scott could seal a big-money exit from Bournemouth. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

Chelsea are ready to submit an improved offer of $94 million (£70 million) for Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Meanwhile, Chelsea are back in negotiations with Crystal Palace over the signing of another midfielder, Adam Wharton. The Blues would need to sell first before being able to make a move for the England international. (Source: Sébastien Vidal)

Galatasaray have informed Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes that they are prepared to meet his bumper salary demands. Negotiations between the two clubs are expected to get underway soon. (Source: HT Spor)

Arsenal are ready to test Aston Villa’s resolve over center back Ezri Konsa with a bid worth $87 million (£65 million). (Source: SportsBoom)

But Arsenal are growing increasingly unconvinced of their chances of signing Real Madrid winger Vinícius Júnior, who the Gunners expect to remain at the Bernabéu. (Source: Fichajes)

Vinícius Jr is not the only Real Madrid player of interest to Arsenal this summer. (Source: Alex Kirkland)

Inter are gearing up for a fresh move for Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones, who remains keen to join the Serie A side. (Source: Gazzetta dello Sport)

But Inter’s willingness to pay $40 million (£30 million) falls short of Liverpool’s asking price for Jones. (Source: The Athletic)

Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur have both approached the representatives of Atalanta center back Giorgio Scalvini, who is valued at over $57.5 million (£43 million). (Source: Tuttomercatoweb)

Chelsea have also approached Scalvini’s representatives, learning the young defender is available for $46 million (£34 million). (Source: Luca Cerchione)

AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund are both chasing Arsenal midfielder Ethan Nwaneri. The Gunners are looking for $67 million (£50 million). (Source: The Times)

Both Chelsea and Manchester City have opened talks over the signing of 22-year-old Scottish striker Robbie Ure, who netted 15 goals in 14 appearances in the Swedish top flight with IK Sirius last season. (Source: Mark Brus)

Interest from Chelsea and Man Utd could convince Club Brugge striker Nicolò Tresoldi to leave the club this summer. (Source: Het Laatste Nieuws)

Newcastle have reignited their interest in Porto midfielder Victor Froholdt as a replacement for Bruno Guimarães, who is in talks over a move to Arsenal. (Source: Correio da Manhã)

La Liga

Endrick continues to struggle for opportunities at Real Madrid. | Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Endrick could leave Real Madrid this summer following the arrival of Carlos Espí. (Source: Alberto Pereiro)

Real Madrid have paused their pursuit of Man City midfielder Rodri in order to focus on the signing of RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande. Once that deal is done, Rodri will become the priority. (Source: AS)

Rodri’s refusal to negotiate with Paris Saint-Germain has seen the French side launch a bid for Barcelona midfielder Pedri, but the proposal of $104 million (€90 million) is not enough to get a deal done. (Source: El Nacional)

Arsenal have joined PSG and Tottenham in pursuit of Barcelona forward Ferran Torres. The Blaugrana still hope to tie him down to a new contract. (Source: Estadio Deportivo)

Dušan Vlahović has once again offered his services to Barcelona on a free transfer, but is not willing to wait much longer and wants to have his next club secured by the end of the first week of August. (Source: SPORT)

New Fulham manager Álvaro Arbeloa has requested the signing of Real Madrid midfielder Franco Mastantuono, who has not traveled with the rest of the squad for preseason as he sorts out a loan move. (Source: AS)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS