Transfer Rumors: Liverpool Eye Shock Salah Replacement; Real Madrid’s Record Fernandez Bid

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Ez Abde is enjoying the most prolific season of his life. | Jose Luis Contreras/NurPhoto/Getty Images

AC Milan would accept an offer potentially as low as $58.6 million (£43.4 million, €50 million) for star forward Rafael Leão, who has emerged as a top target for Manchester United. (Source: Calciomercato)

In an effort to help fund Leão’s arrival, Man Utd are keen to offload Marcus Rashford as quickly as possibly before the Barcelona loanee’s already high wages skyrocket in the event of Champions League qualification. (Source: Football Insider)

Manchester City are prepared to splash as much as $117.1 million (£86.7 million, €100 million) on Paris Saint-Germain’s star forward Bradley Barcola. The reigning European champions have not ruled out a potential deal if the price is right. (Source: Fichajes)

Manchester United and Newcastle United are both vying for the signature of Borussia Dortmund fullback Julian Ryerson. The set-piece specialist is valued at somewhere between $41–46.8 million (£30.4–34.7 million, €35–40 million). (Source: Ekrem Konur)

Liverpool’s pursuit of a Mohamed Salah replacement has led them to the surprising destination of Real Betis’ Ez Abde. The former Barcelona winger is worth a modest $70.3 million (£52 million, €60 million). (Source: Fichajes)

RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande is another target for Liverpool, who have already had meetings with the prodigious forward’s agents. PSG are also interested but Leipzig are standing firm on an eye-watering $117.1 million valuation. (Source: BILD)

Manchester United will not have a straight run-up at Atalanta star Éderson. The talented defensive midfielder is also on Arsenal’s radar. (Source: Ben Jacobs)

Nicolas Jackson did not amass the necessary number of appearances to automatically trigger his permanent stay at Bayern Munich and the Bundesliga champions have no intention of paying Chelsea the $76.1 million (£56.4 million, €65 million) clause. (Source: ZDF)

Liverpool’s interest in Tottenham Hotspur loanee Randal Kolo Muani is expected to be unsuccessful. The French forward is instead expected to return to his parent club PSG before joining another European team. (Source: Football Insider)

In the event that Spurs avoid relegation, they are planning to replace Kolo Muani with Manchester City forward Savinho. A bid in the region of $29.3 million (£21.7 million, €25 million) is being lined up. (Source: Fichajes)

Aston Villa are prepared to accept a $27 million (£20 million) exit for leading midfielder John McGinn in the hope of providing the financial stability the club would need to fend off nine-digit offers for the widely sought-after Morgan Rogers. (Source: Football Insider)

Barcelona are mulling over an approach for outgoing Manchester City defender John Stones. (Source: Fichajes)

La Liga

Estêvão is facing a race against time to be fit for the World Cup. | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Real Madrid are prepared to make Enzo Fernández the most expensive (before add-ons) player in club history, with a bid worth $140.5 million (£104.1 million, €120 million) in the works for Chelsea’s mercurial midfielder. (Source: Fichajes)

Amid mounting interest from Barcelona, Real Madrid have been offered the chance to sign Bernardo Silva on a free transfer from Man City. (Source: AS)

Bayern Munich are prepared to join Barcelona in the race to sign Juventus’ outgoing striker Dušan Vlahović this summer. (Source: Nicolò Schira)

As Rashford heads for the Camp Nou exit, Barcelona have reignited their interest in Chelsea forward Estêvão. (Source: Fichajes)

A $23.4 million (€20 million) offer for Andriy Lunin from Serie A outfit Inter has prompted cause for consideration at Real Madrid. (Source: Fichajes)

Real Madrid have until May 30 to trigger Nico Paz’s cut-price buyback clause of $10.5 million (€9 million), which the Como star is fully expecting to happen—much to the frustration of the long list of suitors who would be willing to pay far more for the talented playmaker. (Source: AS)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS