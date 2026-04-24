Transfer Rumors: Man Utd’s $200 Million Palmer Stance; Alisson Agrees Liverpool Exit

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Lewandowski’s Barcelona career could be nearing its end. | Diego Souto/Getty Images

Manchester United have identified Robert Lewandowski as a key summer addition once his Barcelona contract expires in June and are stepping up their pursuit. The veteran forward will turn 38 in August and is viewed as a mentor for the club’s youthful attack, especially on Champions League nights. Chelsea have also been credited with an approach for the Pole. (Source: Fichajes)

While Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United are all “serious” about snapping up Morgan Rogers, the Aston Villa star is considering a move abroad, with Paris Saint-Germain floated as a potential landing spot for the midfielder rated at more than $107.9 million (£80 million). (Source: talkSPORT)

Mikel Arteta has explicitly requested a move for Newcastle United captain Bruno Guimarães. Arsenal would have to cough up in the region of $116.9 million (€100 million) for the Brazil international admired by Manchester United and Manchester City. (Source: Fichajes)

Juventus have already struck an agreement over personal terms for Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson. Convincing the defending Premier League champions to let the Brazilian leave is another matter entirely. (Source: Calciomercato)

Despite reported interest from Manchester United and Liverpool, Aurélien Tchouaméni has no intention of leaving Real Madrid. (Source: El Nacional)

Chelsea’s demands of $202.2 million (£150 million) for Cole Palmer are set to scare off Manchester United, despite “genuine and concrete” interest in the playmaker at Old Trafford. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Amid reports of interest from Manchester City, Enzo Fernández has ruled out a move to any club aside from Real Madrid, which appears to be the Chelsea midfielder’s first and only preference. (Source: El Nacional)

City have also been rebuffed by Sandro Tonali. The Newcastle star is expected to add United to his list of scorned suitors in pursuit of a return to Serie A. (Source: Sébastien Vidal)

Manchester City are poised to make a “very important” financial offer to Nottingham Forest for the services of Elliot Anderson, a player thought to be valued in the region of $134.8 million (£100 million). (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Chelsea have opened the door to a surprise move for West Ham United captain Jarrod Bowen. The 29-year-old would be a deviation from the club’s youth-centric transfer model and offer competition to the underwhelming pairing of Alejandro Garnacho and Jamie Gittens. (Source: Fichajes)

As John Stones winds down his final few months at Manchester City, the England international has offered himself up to Juventus. The Serie A giant’s manager Luciano Spalletti is very much in favor of this free transfer, yet moves to AC Milan and Inter have not been ruled out just yet. (Source: Tuttosport)

Inter have been tipped to renew their interest in Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones after talks of a new contract for the Scouser have stalled. Tottenham Hotspur have also been linked with the midfielder. (Source: Calciomercato)

La Liga

Vitinha is off limits in more ways than one. | Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Vitinha’s agent Jorge Mendes has asked PSG to be open to negotiations from Real Madrid regarding a blockbuster move for his client. (Source: El Nacional)

Barcelona’s interest in Milan forward Rafael Leão has gone “cold.” Man Utd are still thought to be interested but no team has proffered an offer in excess of $58.5 million |(€50 million) yet. (Source: Calciomercato)

There has still been no progress made over a contract renewal for Vinicius Junior at Real Madrid, four months on from his camp informing the club of his wage demands, which stand at a swollen $35.1 million (€30 million) per year. (Source: The Athletic)

Real Madrid have set a deadline of the World Cup for this standoff. Should Vinicius Jr and Los Blancos remain this far apart in negotiations, Madrid are expected to actively search for a suitor to buy the Brazilian forward. (Source: Fichajes)

Victor Osimhen could emerge as a target for Real Madrid, despite strong interest from Barcelona in the $116.9 million (€100 million) Galatasaray striker. (Source: El Nacional)

Unfazed by Madrid’s supposed interest in Osimhen, Barcelona could shift their focus to Sporting CP’s intriguingly named top scorer Luis Suárez, who bears no immediate relation to Inter Miami’s Uruguayan finisher. (Source: Cataluyna Rádio via El Nacional)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS