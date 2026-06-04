Transfer Rumors: Man Utd Advance on Leao; Real Madrid’s Vitinha Agreement

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Europe’s elite are chasing Ayyoub Bouaddi. | Joris Verwijst/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Arsenal have failed with a bid of $70 million (€60 million, £52 million) for Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi, who is also of interest to Premier League rivals Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United as well as European heavyweights Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain. (Source: Africafoot)

Also on Arsenal’s radar is Eintracht Frankfurt left back Nathaniel Brown, interest in whom is being driven directly by manager Mikel Arteta. (Source: Fichajes)

Manchester United have held direct talks with the representatives of AC Milan forward Rafael Leão, but the Serie A side plan to delay his sale under after the World Cup, hoping that a strong showing with Portugal could boost his value. (Source: Pietro Balzano Prota)

Burnley are expecting to lose center back Maxime Estève after their relegation from the Premier League. Chelsea, Crystal Palace and Liverpool are among his numerous suitors. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Liverpool have held fresh talks over Hertha BSC midfielder Kennet Eichhorn, with the Reds “pushing hard” to seal the 16-year-old’s signature. (Source: Florian Plettenberg)

On the other side of Merseyside, Everton value winger Iliman Ndiaye similar to the $93 million (€80 million) paid by Barcelona for Anthony Gordon. (Source: The Athletic)

Chelsea are most advanced in their pursuit of departing Juventus striker Dušan Vlahović, ready to snap up the in-demand Serbia international on a free transfer. Aston Villa, Everton, Man Utd, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur are all tracking him but the Blues currently hold the strongest interest. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Meanwhile, Chelsea are also chasing 18-year-old AIK winger Zadok Yohanna. While Newcastle have submitted the largest offer to date, rival interest from both the Blues and Brighton & Hove Albion has complicated their pursuit. (Source: Florian Plettenberg)

Having failed with a move for Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson, Juventus have switched their focus to Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martínez, with Tottenham’s Guglielmo Vicario also in their sights. (Source: Gazzetta dello Sport)

Serie A newcomers Monza are exploring a deal to sign Manchester City winger Claudio Echeverri after he returns from an underwhelming loan with Girona. (Source: Gianluca Di Marzio)

Despite failing with an opening bid, Spurs remain confident of landing Brighton center back Jan Paul van Hecke after their significant proposal left the Seagulls prepared to negotiate. The Dutch international is keen on a reunion with Spurs boss Roberto De Zerbi. (Source: Voetbal International)

Newcastle are readying a triple swoop on Real Betis. Winger Ez Abde is their chosen target to replace Anthony Gordon, while striker Cucho Hernández and center back Natan are also under consideration in a package that could go as high as $139 million (€120 million, £104 million). (Source: Fichajes)

La Liga

José Mourinho will be asked for his verdict on Eduardo Camavinga. | Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Betis star Natan, 25, has also emerged as a possible target for La Liga champions Barcelona. (Source: El Chiringuito)

Paris Saint-Germain believe midfielder Vitinha already has an agreement to join Real Madrid this summer under José Mourinho, who will be appointed if Florentino Pérez wins the presidential election. (Source: El Nacional)

Mourinho has drawn up a list of players he hopes to offload this summer. Eduardo Camavinga, Rodrygo, Franco Mastantuono, Fran García, Raúl Asencio and Dani Ceballos will all be made available for transfer. (Source: Fichajes)

Coming in at Real Madrid could be Arsenal defender Riccardo Calafiori, who has been identified as a potential reinforcement by Mourinho. (Source: football.london)

Barcelona midfielder Marc Casadó is on the verge of leaving for Monaco in a deal worth up to $27 million (€23 million). A transfer is “95% complete.” (Source: Barça Universal)

Juventus fullback Andrea Cambiaso is being looked at by Barcelona and an initial approach over the Italy international has already been made. (Source: Gianluca Di Marzio)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS