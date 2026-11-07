Transfer Rumors: Man Utd in Fight for Endrick; Barcelona Consider Martinez

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Antonio Nusa has been linked with Arsenal. | Sona Maleterova/Getty Images

Arsenal midfielder Martin Ødegaard is working to convince Norway teammate, RB Leipzig winger Antonio Nusa, to join him at Emirates Stadium. (Source: The Daily Briefing)

Also of interest to Arsenal is Club Brugge winger Carlos Forbs, who has been identified as a possible January target to help manage the absence of injured star Bukayo Saka. (Source: Fichajes)

Manchester United center back Lisandro Martínez is wanted by both Atlético Madrid and Barcelona, but the Spanish pair will face competition for his signature from Italian trio Como, Inter Milan and Roma. (Source: Calciomercato.it)

Roma’s list of January targets is topped by Chelsea winger Jamie Gittens, for whom an unsuccessful approach was made during the summer. (Source: Gazzetta dello Sport)

Chelsea, Liverpool and Man Utd are all considering moves to sign Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara in January. (Source: Footy-Africa)

Aston Villa goalkeeper Zion Suzuki has been watched by Liverpool as a potential successor for Alisson. Arsenal and Manchester City continue to follow the Japan international, who is also on the radars of Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Aston Villa are trying to convince highly rated 16-year-old midfielder Ebrima Tunkara to swap Barcelona for Villa Park. Barça manager Hansi Flick is determined not to lose him. (Source: El Nacional)

AC Milan defender Koni De Winter, 24, is being followed by Chelsea, Liverpool and Man Utd. (Source: Mark Brus)

Bayern Munich have looked into a potential deal for Chelsea winger Estêvão, who is valued at €80 million ($90 million). (Source: Ekrem Konur)

Everton, Fulham, Leeds United and Newcastle United are all interested in signing Coventry City midfielder Jack Rudoni. (Source: fussball-news)

Despite initially considering it, Tottenham Hotspur now have no plans to explore a loan exit for 18-year-old Luca Williams-Barnett, who has caught the eye of manager Roberto De Zerbi. (Source: Football Insider)

Similarly, Newcastle will not let midfielder Aladji Bamba leave the club in January despite the 20-year-old summer signing’s ongoing struggle for minutes. (Source: Daily Mail)

La Liga

Michael Olise was targeted by Real Madrid in the summer. | Alvaro Medranda/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid continue to track Michael Olise but Bayern Munich have no interest in even entertaining talks and are instead working to tie the French winger down to a new contract. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Liverpool winger Rio Ngumoha is another of interest to Real Madrid but, once again, the Reds have blocked all talks over an exit. (Source: TEAMtalk)

José Mourinho is ready to let striker Endrick leave Real Madrid in January. Arsenal want to sign the Brazilian permanently, while AC Milan and Man Utd are exploring loan deals. (Source: Fichajes)

Barcelona want to sign Man Utd center back Lisandro Martínez in January but do not have the finances to make a typical offer. The hope is that Martínez would accept a significant pay cut initially in an agreement that would see his earnings rise in the coming seasons. (Source: SPORT)

Chelsea center back Levi Colwill also finds himself on Barcelona’s radar. The 23-year-old is interested in making the switch to Camp Nou. (Source: El Nacional)

The agent of Barcelona left back Alejandro Balde has informed Aston Villa, Liverpool and Man Utd of the conditions for a January transfer. A price tag of €40 million ($45 million) has been set but Barça could consider loan offers, particularly if they include an obligatory purchase clause based on certain conditions. (Source: SPORT)