Transfer Rumors: Man Utd Braced for Fernandes Bid; Real Madrid Eye Rice

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Viktor Gyökeres is struggling for minutes. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Arsenal are preparing for the departure of striker Viktor Gyökeres, who could be allowed to leave as early as the January transfer window after losing his place in Mikel Arteta’s starting lineup. (Source: Fichajes)

Clubs from Saudi Arabia continue to monitor Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes and are ready to make bids for the Red Devils captain before their transfer window closes on Oct. 12 if no progress is made in talks over a new contract at Old Trafford. (Source: Football Insider)

Arsenal and Man Utd both looked into a deal for Al Hilal striker Mohamed Kader Meïté during the late stages of the summer transfer window. That interest remains, as does admiration from Aston Villa, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Midfielder Lamine Camara could leave Monaco in January as he continues to dream of a move to the Premier League. Chelsea saw a Deadline Day deal collapse, while Liverpool have also reached out to reinforce their interest in a future move. (Source: Ben Jacobs)

In response to the collapse of their Camara move, Chelsea contacted free agents Georginio Wijnaldum and Renato Sanches, but ultimately decided to keep faith in their current crop of midfielders. (Source: Foot Mercato)

Man Utd have already reached out to Borussia Dortmund to discuss a move for midfielder Felix Nmecha, who is also on the radar of former employers Man City. (Source: Fussballdaten)

Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Tottenham are all interested in signing Barcelona defender Eric García. (Source: Sportowy)

Richarlison rejected a Deadline Day move from Tottenham to Everton after the Toffees failed to meet his wage demands. (Source: Football Insider)

In response, Everton have contacted the entourage of former Man Utd striker Anthony Martial, who is available on a free transfer after leaving Mexican side Monterrey. (Source: Foot Mercato)

Liverpool, Man City and Fulham have all been offered the chance to sign former Real Madrid right back Dani Carvajal as he searches for his next club. (Source: TEAMtalk)

La Liga

Julián Alvarez’s Barcelona dream could be over. | Cesar Ortiz Gonzalez/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Barcelona are ready to abandon plans to sign Atlético Madrid striker Julián Alvarez in January after being dazzled by Raphinha’s performances in a central role at the start of the season. (Source: El Nacional)

Real Madrid are interested in signing Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice, with a number of influential figures at the Bernabéu adamant the England international should be a top transfer target. Arsenal are trying to tie Rice down to a new contract. (Source: TEAMtalk)

If José Mourinho requests reinforcements in January, Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez is ready to deliver, with Al Hilal midfielder Rubén Neves a potential target once again. (Source: Fichajes)

Barcelona were ready to sell midfielder Fermín López to Chelsea in the summer of 2025 for just $58 million (£43 million) to help solve their financial woes, but the Blues declined to bid so high for a player who has since established himself as one of the best in the world in his position. (Source: talkSPORT)

Enzo Fernández wanted to join Real Madrid “at all costs” this summer but Los Blancos simply were not interested in the midfielder, who accepted defeat and ultimately joined Man City instead. (Source: AS)