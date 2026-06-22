Transfer Rumors: Man Utd’s Fernandes Deal Hijacked; Real Madrid Told Olise Price

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Marcus Rashford returns to Man Utd this summer. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur are plotting a move for Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford but have no plans to match his $53 million (£40 million) release clause. (Source: The i Paper)

Cristian Romero has informed Tottenham of his desire to remain with the club and help the team back up the Premier League table. Man Utd, Brentford and Crystal Palace are among his admirers. (Source: SportsBoom)

Liverpool are looking to hijack Man Utd’s move to sign midfielder Mateus Fernandes from West Ham United. (Source: Football Insider)

Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali would prioritize a move to Arsenal if the Gunners choose to rival Tottenham for his signature. (Source: Daily Mail)

Arsenal, Aston Villa and Tottenham have all joined Man Utd and Paris Saint-Germain in the race to sgn West Ham winger Crysencio Summerville. (Source: Foot Mercato)

Incoming Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca is ready to name center back Rúben Dias as his new captain in an attempt to convince him to commit his future to the club. Real Madrid have shown interest. (Source: Football Insider)

AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan is open to leaving the club and moving to the Premier League, where Chelsea have stepped up their contact with his representatives. (Source: MilanNews24)

Chelsea have also made an offer of $34 million (€30 million, £26 million) for Juventus defender Andrea Cambiaso, who is valued at $46 million (€40 million, £35 million). The Serie A side need to raise funds before the end of June. (Source: Sport Mediaset)

Despite interest from Arsenal, Man City, Man Utd and Bayern Munich, Chelsea insist that young defender Josh Acheampong is not for sale. (Source: Ben Jacobs)

Galatasaray will make a move for Arsenal winger Leandro Trossard after the World Cup comes to a conclusion. (Source: Turkish-Football)

La Liga

Raphinha continues to be linked with an exit from Barcelona. | Joan Valls/Urbanandsport/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Raphinha wants to leave Barcelona this summer to cash in on a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia. While the La Liga champions are not encouraging bid, they are prepared to listen. (Source: Fichajes)

Julián Álvarez is considering using his platform at the World Cup with Argentina to go public about his desire to leave Atlético Madrid for Barcelona. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)

Bayern Munich have warned Real Madrid the only way they can sign Michael Olise this summer is to make him the most expensive player in history, eclipsing the $263 million (€222 million) fee paid by PSG to sign Neymar in 2017. (Source: Roberto Gómez)

Chelsea, Liverpool and Man Utd are all weighing up a move for Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, who has been made available for $69 million (€60 million) to help raise the funds needed to sign Enzo Fernández. (Source: SPORT)

Hansi Flick is prepared to offload Ferran Torres this summer if Barcelona can replace him with Man City’s Omar Marmoush. (Source: El Nacional)

Real Madrid have failed with an approach for Arsenal defender Riccardo Calafiori. Not only are the Gunners demanding a nine-figure fee, but the Italy international is not looking to leave either. (Source: Tuttomercatoweb)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS