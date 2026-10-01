Transfer Rumors: Man Utd’s Shock Fernandes Asking Price; Premier League Rivals Eye Wirtz

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Erling Haaland has plenty of admirers. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain are ready to join the bidding for Manchester City striker Erling Haaland as a replacement for Ousmane Dembélé, who is expected to move to Saudi Arabia. (Source: El Nacional)

Manchester United would be prepared to entertain selling midfielder Bruno Fernandes for a fee of around £43 million ($57 million). (Source: Mark Brus)

Coming in at Man Utd could be Barcelona left back Alejandro Balde, whose chances of landing at Old Trafford have risen due to his continued struggles for minutes. (Source: Football Insider)

Arsenal and Aston Villa are both monitoring Fulham striker Gonzalo García but will have to wait until the summer to pursue a potential deal. (Source: 4-4-2)

Chelsea and Man Utd have both sent scouts to give fresh reports on Benfica center back Tomás Araújo, who also has admirers at Brighton & Hove Albion, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Florian Wirtz is unsettled in the Liverpool dressing room, alongside a number of big personalities, and could leave the club at the end of the season. Arsenal, Chelsea and Man City could all emerge as potential landing spots. (Source: SPORT BILD)

Liverpool will have to pay up to £40 million ($53 million) to sign Tijuana midfielder and Mexico standout Gilberto Mora, 17. (Source: Football Insider)

Juventus have joined the race to sign Liverpool center back Virgil van Dijk after sending scouts to watch the Dutch international in action this week. Also being followed is Sunderland striker Brian Brobbey, with Juve already deciding against pursuing a permanent deal for loanee Nick Woltemade from Newcastle. (Source: Gazzetta dello Sport)

Tottenham want to sign Beşiktaş striker Oh Hyeon-gyu in January, with international teammate and club legend Son Heung-min trying to encourage the 25-year-old to make the move. (Source: Turkish-Football)

Dinamo Zagreb right back Noa Mikic, 19, is being followed by Brentford, Hull City, Ipswich Town and Newcastle. (Source: fussball-news)

La Liga

Endrick could be on the move in January. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

João Félix wants to leave Al Nassr and return to Barcelona, who have already been contacted by the player’s representatives. (Source: SPORT)

Real Madrid are ready to make an offer of €200 million ($227 million) to sign Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise. The German side is growing increasingly resigned to losing him in the near future. (Source: El Nacional)

Erling Haaland’s agents have already communicated the likely cost of a future transfer to Barcelona, where president Joan Laporta hopes to make the Man City striker his headline signing to celebrate the completion of the Camp Nou renovations in 2027 or 2028. (Source: Juan Jesus)

With Liverpool reluctant to offer a new contract to midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, Real Madrid are plotting a move to sign him on a free transfer at the end of the season. (Source: Bernabéu Digital)

Endrick is increasingly open to leaving Real Madrid on loan in January, when Roma hope to fend off competition from AC Milan for the 20-year-old striker’s signature. (Source: AS)