Transfer Rumors: Man Utd’s Fresh Rashford Dilemma; Real Madrid Plot Mac Allister Move

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Ayyoub Bouaddi could be one of the most expensive players of the summer. | Sebastian Frej/Getty Images

Arsenal and Liverpool are both prepared to agree to Lille’s demands to loan midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi back to the French side this summer, with talks over a deal that could be worth as much as $134 million (£100 million). (Source: Football Insider)

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones has already agreed personal terms with Inter and is awaiting an agreement between the two clubs. (Source: Gazzetta dello Sport)

Coming in at Liverpool could be Brighton & Hove Albion winger Yankuba Minteh, with the Reds preparing a bid for a player valued at over $93 million (£70 million). (Source: TEAMtalk)

Manchester United see West Ham United winger Crysencio Summerville as a “priority signing” but had wanted to sign the Dutchman with the funds raised from Marcus Rashford’s sale. The Red Devils fear Tottenham Hotspur could hijack the deal if they cannot move quickly. (Source: Sky Sports News)

AC Milan winger Rafael Leão is another target for Tottenham. The Portugal international is keen to move to the Premier League and would happily accept a move to Spurs even without Champions League soccer. (Source: Daniele Longo)

Arsenal are “cautiously optimistic” about signing Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimarães in a deal worth under $107 million (£80 million). (Source: The Daily Briefing)

Man Utd are ready to try and sign Roma midfielder Manu Koné after learning a deal could be struck for $67 million (£50 million). (Source: TEAMtalk)

Chelsea have submitted a second offer for Rayo Vallecano left back Pep Chavarría after an agreement over personal terms was struck. (Source: Si Phillips)

New Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso wants to sign Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga and has made contact over a possible deal. Convincing the Frenchman to leave is expected to be the main obstacle. (Source: El Nacional)

Inter have temporarily paused their pursuit of Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah while they seek to strike other deals. Fellow suitors Como will not try take advantage of the delay, having already reached a pact with Inter. (Source: Gazzetta dello Sport)

Newcastle are close to an agreement with Freiburg over young winger Johan Manzambi but, with personal terms not yet finalized, fear Aston Villa could try and hijack the deal. (Source: Alex Crook)

Juventus want Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario to replace Michele Di Gregorio, who has now emerged as a target for Spurs, which has opened the door to a possible swap deal. (Source: Calciomercato.it)

Arsenal have reached an agreement with personal terms with Aston Villa forward Morgan Rogers. (Source: The Daily Briefing)

Despite a recent meeting with manager Enzo Maresca, Jack Grealish is still expected to leave Manchester City permanently this summer, with Everton keen on striking a deal. (Source: Football Insider)

La Liga

Bradley Barcola has been linked with Barcelona. | Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain are increasingly open to offers for some of their forwards. Bradley Barcola is a target for Barcelona, while Real Madrid are tracking Désiré Doué. (Source: El Nacional)

Barcelona have taken out a loan of $240 million (€210 million) to finance their day-to-day operations over the coming months. Club officials believe they will once again breach Financial Fair Play regulations and may need extra help finalizing player registrations. (Source: Cadena SER)

Real Madrid turned down a bumper offer of $137 million (€120 million) from Man Utd for midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni before tying the Frenchman down to a new contract. (Source: Defensa Central)

Barcelona have offered a package of $34 million (€30 million) for Borussia Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi, but that is not expected to be enough to convince the Bundesliga side to sell. (Source: Luca Bendoni)

Dortmund are open to including players in the deal for Adeyemi and have expressed an interest in Roony Bardghji, Marc Casadó and Héctor Fort. (Source: Jijantes)

If Real Madrid sell a big name to raise funds for a new midfielder, Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister would be the top target. (Source: Sergio Valentin)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS