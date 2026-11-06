Transfer Rumors: Man Utd Tracking Vinicius Jr; Arsenal Plot Balde Move

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Levi Colwill’s contract situation could soon become a priority for Chelsea. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Liverpool remain interested in Chelsea center back Levi Colwill, but the Blues have no plans to negotiate and are planning to offer him a new contract instead. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Similarly, Chelsea will not entertain any form of exit for winger Estêvão in the January transfer window, with plans also drawn up to try and extend his contract at Stamford Bridge. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Arsenal are following Barcelona left back Alejandro Balde. The La Liga champions are plotting a straight swap deal that would see him trade places with Piero Hincapié without any money being exchanged. (Source: El Nacional)

Mikel Merino will consider leaving Arsenal if he cannot be assured of regular minutes. The midfielder fears he could lose his spot in the Spain squad and is prepared to pursue an exit if necessary, with a return to La Liga his top priority. (Source: La Razón)

Flamengo have discussed a potential move for Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson in 2027. (Source: Sport Witness)

Newcastle United will look to sell right back Tino Livramento if no progress in talks over a new contract is made before next summer. Arsenal and Manchester City are both keen on the England international. (Source: Football Insider)

Arsenal and Manchester United are both tracking Bournemouth winger Marcus Tavernier. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Eintracht Frankfurt defender Nnamdi Collins, 22, has emerged as a target for Chelsea, Liverpool and Man Utd. (Source: fussball-news)

Man Utd are also considering Fulham defender Calvin Bassey as a potential January target. (Source: Football Insider)

Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus are both planning to try and sign AC Milan midfielder Youssouf Fofana next summer after his loan deal with Sevilla comes to an end. (Source: Ficherio)

Everton and Fulham both want to sign Tottenham striker Richarlison but are not prepared to match his current salary, whereas Turkish suitors Galatasaray and Trabzonspor could offer him a pay rise to make the move. (Source: ESPN Brasil)

La Liga

Castello Lukeba has a long list of admirers. | Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto/Getty Images

RB Leipzig center back Castello Lukeba is Barcelona’s priority target for the position. (Source: SPORT)

On the other hand, Barcelona’s dream target remains Inter Milan’s Alessandro Bastoni. If a deal for the Italian proves impossible, then the likes of Real Betis’ Natan and 23-year-old Youri Baas of Ajax will be looked at. (Source: El Nacional)

If Vinícius Júnior cannot reclaim a place in Real Madrid’s starting lineup, the club may be forced to consider selling him. Arsenal’s interest remains and Man Utd are also following the situation closely. (Source: Látigo Serrano)

Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany has identified Barcelona midfielder Gavi as his top midfield target for 2027. (Source: Juan Jesus)

Barcelona and Real Madrid are battling both Man City and Paris Saint-Germain for the signature of 17-year-old Villarreal midfielder Moussa Koné. (Source: Africafoot)