Transfer Rumors: Mbeumo Nears Man Utd Exit; Palmer Eyes Barcelona Switch
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is planning a move for Barcelona winger Raphinha if the Gunners offload both Kai Havertz and Gabriel Martinelli this summer. (Source: El Nacional)
Bryan Mbeumo could be made available for transfer by Manchester United just 12 months after joining the club, with a handful of teams across Europe known to be interested. (Source: indykaila)
Coming in at Man Utd could be Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson, with the Red Devils now ready to make a formal approach for the England international. (Source: GIVEMESPORT)
Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jobe Bellingham has also re-emerged as a potential target for Man Utd. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Arsenal have joined the race to sign West Ham United midfielder Mateus Fernandes, who is expected to leave the Hammers if they are relegated from the Premier League. (Source: The Times)
But West Ham’s chances of receiving their full $114 million (£84 million) asking price for Fernandes have been laughed off by agents. (Source: Claret & Hugh)
Virgil van Dijk has informed Galatasaray that he is prepared to join the Turkish side this summer if Liverpool will agree to let him leave on a free transfer. (Source: Arda Özkurt)
Another Liverpool star, winger Federico Chiesa, is looking to leave in search of regular minutes and has received interest from Beşiktaş. (Source: Fanatik)
Manchester City are growing in confidence that they will win the race to sign teenage midfielder Kennet Eichhorn from Hertha Berlin. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Brentford have joined Brighton & Hove Albion, Chelsea and Newcastle United in pursuit of Köln winger Said El Mala. (Source: kicker)
Liverpool retain their interest in Palmeiras winger Allan Elias, who has been the subject of approaches from other clubs heading into the summer window. (Source: ESPN Brasil)
Aston Villa are hopeful of selling on-loan duo Donyell Malen and Evann Guessand in the coming weeks to give them a chance of striking an early deal for Roma winger Matías Soulé. (Source: Football Insider)
Amid all the turmoil at Chelsea, midfielder Cole Palmer is considering his future at Stamford Bridge and is keen to complete a move to Barcelona. (Source: Fichajes)
Venezia midfielder Issa Doumbia, 22, is attracting significant interest from the Premier League. Everton and Newcastle have joined Bournemouth and Brentford in the race for his signature. (Source: A BOLA)
La Liga
Real Madrid are willing to sell midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni this summer if he specifically asks to leave, with Man Utd hopeful of convincing the Frenchman to do so. (Source: Roundtable)
Al Hilal have offered Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski a contract worth $105 million (€90 million) per year. The veteran forward is close to accepting. (Source: WP SportoweFakty)
Barcelona have stepped up their interest in Chelsea’s João Pedro to replace Lewandowski. The Blues are reluctant to lose him and will try and price Barça out of a deal that is expected to cost around $117 million (€100 million, £87 million). (Source: Globo Esporte)
Florentino Pérez will make the signing of Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernández one of his primary promises in the Real Madrid presidential election. (Source: Látigo Serrano)
Some inside Barcelona are concerned about the development of left back Alejandro Balde and would be prepared to offload him permanently, with Atlético Madrid emerging as a potential landing spot. (Source: Fichajes)
Ronald Araújo is considering leaving Barcelona this summer amid concerns over his lack of minutes. The Uruguay international is interested in moving to the Premier League. (Source: AS)
Borussia Dortmund are accelerating their interest in Real Madrid striker Gonzalo García and have already held talks with his representatives. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)
As José Mourinho nears a return to Real Madrid, the manager has identified Sporting CP midfielder Hidemasa Morita as one of his top transfer targets. (Source: Hochi)
Juventus are looking to strike deals for Real Madrid left back Fran García and midfielder Brahim Díaz, while they are also interested in landing center back David Alaba on a free transfer. (Source: Tuttosport)
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