Transfer Rumors: Mbeumo Nears Man Utd Exit; Palmer Eyes Barcelona Switch

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Raphinha has admirers in England. | Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is planning a move for Barcelona winger Raphinha if the Gunners offload both Kai Havertz and Gabriel Martinelli this summer. (Source: El Nacional)

Bryan Mbeumo could be made available for transfer by Manchester United just 12 months after joining the club, with a handful of teams across Europe known to be interested. (Source: indykaila)

Coming in at Man Utd could be Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson, with the Red Devils now ready to make a formal approach for the England international. (Source: GIVEMESPORT)

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jobe Bellingham has also re-emerged as a potential target for Man Utd. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Arsenal have joined the race to sign West Ham United midfielder Mateus Fernandes, who is expected to leave the Hammers if they are relegated from the Premier League. (Source: The Times)

But West Ham’s chances of receiving their full $114 million (£84 million) asking price for Fernandes have been laughed off by agents. (Source: Claret & Hugh)

Virgil van Dijk has informed Galatasaray that he is prepared to join the Turkish side this summer if Liverpool will agree to let him leave on a free transfer. (Source: Arda Özkurt)

Another Liverpool star, winger Federico Chiesa, is looking to leave in search of regular minutes and has received interest from Beşiktaş. (Source: Fanatik)

Manchester City are growing in confidence that they will win the race to sign teenage midfielder Kennet Eichhorn from Hertha Berlin. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Brentford have joined Brighton & Hove Albion, Chelsea and Newcastle United in pursuit of Köln winger Said El Mala. (Source: kicker)

Liverpool retain their interest in Palmeiras winger Allan Elias, who has been the subject of approaches from other clubs heading into the summer window. (Source: ESPN Brasil)

Aston Villa are hopeful of selling on-loan duo Donyell Malen and Evann Guessand in the coming weeks to give them a chance of striking an early deal for Roma winger Matías Soulé. (Source: Football Insider)

Amid all the turmoil at Chelsea, midfielder Cole Palmer is considering his future at Stamford Bridge and is keen to complete a move to Barcelona. (Source: Fichajes)

Venezia midfielder Issa Doumbia, 22, is attracting significant interest from the Premier League. Everton and Newcastle have joined Bournemouth and Brentford in the race for his signature. (Source: A BOLA)

La Liga

Man Utd are chasing Aurélien Tchouaméni. | Mateo Villalba/Getty Images

Real Madrid are willing to sell midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni this summer if he specifically asks to leave, with Man Utd hopeful of convincing the Frenchman to do so. (Source: Roundtable)

Al Hilal have offered Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski a contract worth $105 million (€90 million) per year. The veteran forward is close to accepting. (Source: WP SportoweFakty)

Barcelona have stepped up their interest in Chelsea’s João Pedro to replace Lewandowski. The Blues are reluctant to lose him and will try and price Barça out of a deal that is expected to cost around $117 million (€100 million, £87 million). (Source: Globo Esporte)

Florentino Pérez will make the signing of Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernández one of his primary promises in the Real Madrid presidential election. (Source: Látigo Serrano)

Some inside Barcelona are concerned about the development of left back Alejandro Balde and would be prepared to offload him permanently, with Atlético Madrid emerging as a potential landing spot. (Source: Fichajes)

Ronald Araújo is considering leaving Barcelona this summer amid concerns over his lack of minutes. The Uruguay international is interested in moving to the Premier League. (Source: AS)

Borussia Dortmund are accelerating their interest in Real Madrid striker Gonzalo García and have already held talks with his representatives. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)

As José Mourinho nears a return to Real Madrid, the manager has identified Sporting CP midfielder Hidemasa Morita as one of his top transfer targets. (Source: Hochi)

Juventus are looking to strike deals for Real Madrid left back Fran García and midfielder Brahim Díaz, while they are also interested in landing center back David Alaba on a free transfer. (Source: Tuttosport)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS