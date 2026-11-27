Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Kai Havertz has been linked with an exit from Arsenal. | Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Bayern Munich have identified Arsenal forward Kai Havertz as their top target to replace the injured Harry Kane. The Gunners are prepared to open talks at €75 million ($82 million). (Source: Hooligan Soccer)

Manchester United and Inter Milan are among the sides considering moves for Como attacking midfielder Nico Paz. (Source: Defensa Central)

Paz also has interest from Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur. Despite Real Madrid holding a buy-back clause, the Argentina international is not expected to return to the Bernabéu. (Source: Ben Fernando Santos)

Sporting CP left back Maxi Araújo is open to joining Man Utd in January, when a fee of over €50 million ($55 million) would be needed to seal his signature. (Source: Sport Witness)

Liverpool are ready to look into a deal for Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala if he can prove his fitness between now and the end of the season. (Source: Football Insider)

Brentford center back Nathan Collins features on Man Utd’s list of defensive targets alongside Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite, Fulham’s Calvin Bassey and Tottenham’s Micky van de Ven. (Source: Flashscore)

Chelsea right back Malo Gusto has a verbal agreement to leave Stamford Bridge in January. Man Utd could pursue the Frenchman but will only be able to bring him in on loan. (Source: Mark Brus)

Rayan Aït-Nouri is among the most unhappy players at Manchester City, making a January exit increasingly likely. AC Milan, Juventus and Roma are all looking to take him to Serie A. (Source: Asromalive)

Inter Milan want to sign Arsenal center back Cristhian Mosquera, but recognize a January deal will be tough to strike. (Source: Calciomercato)

West Ham United are preparing a bid for Arsenal youngster Ethan Nwaneri if he is recalled from his loan with Borussia Dortmund. (Source: FootballTransfers)

Chelsea’s list of January transfer targets includes Real Madrid center back Antonio Rüdiger, Como’s Jacobo Ramón and Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott. (Source: Football Insider)

Wolfsburg right back Saël Kumbedi, 21, is being followed by Chelsea, Fulham, Tottenham and the owners of Man City. (Source: TEAMtalk)

La Liga

Erling Haaland’s future could be tied to Man City’s appeal. | Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Both Barcelona and Real Madrid believe they have the chance to sign Man City striker Erling Haaland at the end of the season, with both sides now actively working on such a deal. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise wants to leave the club in 2027, with a move to Real Madrid his top priority. (Source: El Nacional)

Barcelona’s hopes of re-signing Portugal forward João Félix have been dashed by Al Nassr’s decision to formally trigger the two-year extension option in his contract. (Source: Al-Riyadiyah)

Young winger Jesse Bisuwu could leave Barcelona on loan in January, with Ajax and Rangers both emerging as potential destinations alongside an unnamed club in Ligue 1. (Source: Walfoot)

Barcelona are looking at younger central defenders to sign in January. Man Utd’s Ayden Heaven, Athletico Paranaense’s Arthur Dias and Ajax’s Youri Baas are all under consideration. (Source: El Nacional)

Senegal U-17 midfielder Ibrahima Konté has caught the eye of Barcelona, Villarreal, Newcastle United and Club Brugge at the U-17 World Cup. (Source: Dsports)