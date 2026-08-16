Transfer Rumors: Osimhen Wants Man Utd Switch; Real Madrid Make Zubimendi Move

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Enzo Fernández’s Chelsea future is far from clear. | James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

Despite seeing their deadline pass, Chelsea could still sell midfielder Enzo Fernández to Manchester City and replace him with at least one big signing. Bournemouth’s Alex Scott and Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton are the top targets for the Blues. (Source: Si Phillips)

Fernández’s agents remain in contact with Man City, who could still try and negotiate with Chelsea, although the previous asking price of $162 million (£120 million) is expected to have risen. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Also linked with an exit from Chelsea is winger Pedro Neto, who has reached an agreement over personal terms with Al Hilal. (Source: Sacha Tavolieri)

Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen has made it clear he would be open to joining Manchester United, who have made an enquiry about his availability. (Source: Football FanCast)

Similarly, Osimhen is keen to join Arsenal after the Gunners looked into their own deal. (Source: Football Insider)

Liverpool are ready to bid $75 million (€65 million, £55.5 million) to sign Real Madrid striker Endrick. An offer of that size could force Los Blancos to reconsider their desire to keep the Brazilian. (Source: Fichajes)

Inter are set to launch a new bid for Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones once they finalize the sale of winger Luis Henrique. (Source: Corriere dello Sport)

Man Utd are ready to try and lure midfielder Gavi away from Barcelona amid doubts from the youngster over his role in the team. A bid of $64 million (€55 million, £47 million) is being prepared. (Source: El Nacional)

Having been left out of Sunday’s squad for the Community Shield, Arsenal’s plan is to part ways with midfielder Ethan Nwaneri before the end of the summer. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Liverpool hope to tie midfielder Alexis Mac Allister down to a new contract and will not entertain talk of a transfer despite recent expressions of interest from Chelsea, Man City, Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Tottenham are resigned to losing midfielder Lucas Bergvall this summer, with Newcastle United preparing a second bid for the Sweden international. (Source: Football Insider)

Aston Villa have struck a deal to sign Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki following the collapse of a move to Paris Saint-Germain. The agreement could pave the way for Emiliano Martínez to leave amid interest from Juventus. (Source: The Athletic)

La Liga

Alessandro Bastoni is a target for Real Madrid. | Mattia Pistoia - Inter/Getty Images

Real Madrid manager José Mourinho has spoken with Inter center back Alessandro Bastoni, but club officials are reluctant to commit to another big-money move for a defender after recruiting Ibrahima Konaté, Marc Cucurella and Denzel Dumfries already. (Source: Ruben Martin)

But Arsenal midfielder Martín Zubimendi could end up at Real Madrid after Mourinho approved a move for the long-time target. Both Zubimendi and the Gunners are open to the deal at the right price. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Just $11.5 million (€10 million, £8.5 million) separates Barcelona and Man City in negotiations over midfielder Rodri, with the Cityzens holding out for a package worth $92.5 million (€80 million, £68 million). (Source: MARCA)

Barcelona want the same fee for right back Jules Koundé following an approach from Chelsea. (Source: El Nacional)

Juventus are keen to sign Real Madrid left back Álvaro Carreras, with Man City’s Rayan Aït-Nouri an alternative target. (Source: Fichajes)

Al Hilal are close to finalizing the termination of João Cancelo’s contract, paving the way for a free transfer back to Barcelona. (Source: Hamad Al-Suwailhi)