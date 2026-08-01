Transfer Rumors: PSG Plot Huge Bellingham Bid; Bayern Munich Eye Sesko

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Cody Gakpo could leave Liverpool. | Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Liverpool are open to selling winger Cody Gakpo this summer but are prepared to demand as much as $97 million (£72 million) for the Dutch international. (Source: Anfield Watch)

Bayern Munich are looking at Manchester United striker Benjamin Šeško as a long-term successor, and potentially even an immediate partner, to Harry Kane. (Source: Christian Falk)

Also linked with an exit from Man Utd is goalkeeper Altay Bayındır, who is a loan target for Celta Vigo. (Source: Chris Wheeler)

Como are increasingly confident of signing Chelsea center back Trevoh Chalobah after submitting another offer much closer to the Blues’ asking price. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Bayer Leverkusen center back Jarell Quansah is a target for Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur, but Liverpool are showing the strongest interest in a reunion with their former academy graduate. (Source: Fussballdaten)

Newcastle are plotting a bid to sign Bournemouth midfielder Tyler Adams. (Source: Football Insider)

Juventus are exploring a move to sign Manchester City midfielder Tijjani Reijnders on an initial loan deal. (Source: La Stampa via Calciomercato.it)

Man City, meanwhile, are interested in signing Everton midfielder Iliman Ndiaye as a replacement for exit-bound Savinho. (Source: Football Insider)

Aston Villa are considering making a second bid for 22-year-old Palmeiras winger Allan after seeing an offer of $35 million (£26 million) turned down. (Source: ESPN)

Arsenal, Liverpool, Man Utd and Tottenham have all been offered the chance to try and hijack Paris Saint-Germain’s deal for Ajax winger Mika Godts. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Trabzonspor are close to striking a deal to sign former Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah after negotiations with Beşiktaş stalled. (Source: Foot Mercato)

La Liga

Endrick continues to be linked with an exit from Real Madrid. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Barcelona are plotting a shock move to sign Real Madrid striker Endrick, who could leave the Bernabéu following the arrival of Carlos Espí. (Source: Fichajes)

PSG want to sign Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham and are ready to make the England international their highest earner to convince him to make the move. (Source: El Nacional)

Meanwhile, PSG are also ready to go “all out” to sign Barcelona forward Ferran Torres as he enters the final year of his contract. (Source: MARCA)

While Barcelona still see Julián Alvarez as their top striker target, the La Liga champions have added Benfica’s Vangelis Pavlidis to their list of potential alternatives. (Source: AS)

Real Madrid are waiting to see whether Borussia Dortmund center back Nico Schlotterbeck makes a strong recovery from injury in the coming weeks with a view to triggering his $57.5 million (€50 million) release clause if he is healthy. (Source: Christian González)

AC Milan want to sign both Brahim Díaz and Franco Mastantuono from Real Madrid. Los Blancos are only interested in a loan exit for the latter. (Source: Defensa Central)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS