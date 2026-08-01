Transfer Rumors: PSG Plot Huge Bellingham Bid; Bayern Munich Eye Sesko
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Liverpool are open to selling winger Cody Gakpo this summer but are prepared to demand as much as $97 million (£72 million) for the Dutch international. (Source: Anfield Watch)
Bayern Munich are looking at Manchester United striker Benjamin Šeško as a long-term successor, and potentially even an immediate partner, to Harry Kane. (Source: Christian Falk)
Also linked with an exit from Man Utd is goalkeeper Altay Bayındır, who is a loan target for Celta Vigo. (Source: Chris Wheeler)
Como are increasingly confident of signing Chelsea center back Trevoh Chalobah after submitting another offer much closer to the Blues’ asking price. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)
Bayer Leverkusen center back Jarell Quansah is a target for Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur, but Liverpool are showing the strongest interest in a reunion with their former academy graduate. (Source: Fussballdaten)
Newcastle are plotting a bid to sign Bournemouth midfielder Tyler Adams. (Source: Football Insider)
Juventus are exploring a move to sign Manchester City midfielder Tijjani Reijnders on an initial loan deal. (Source: La Stampa via Calciomercato.it)
Man City, meanwhile, are interested in signing Everton midfielder Iliman Ndiaye as a replacement for exit-bound Savinho. (Source: Football Insider)
Aston Villa are considering making a second bid for 22-year-old Palmeiras winger Allan after seeing an offer of $35 million (£26 million) turned down. (Source: ESPN)
Arsenal, Liverpool, Man Utd and Tottenham have all been offered the chance to try and hijack Paris Saint-Germain’s deal for Ajax winger Mika Godts. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Trabzonspor are close to striking a deal to sign former Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah after negotiations with Beşiktaş stalled. (Source: Foot Mercato)
La Liga
Barcelona are plotting a shock move to sign Real Madrid striker Endrick, who could leave the Bernabéu following the arrival of Carlos Espí. (Source: Fichajes)
PSG want to sign Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham and are ready to make the England international their highest earner to convince him to make the move. (Source: El Nacional)
Meanwhile, PSG are also ready to go “all out” to sign Barcelona forward Ferran Torres as he enters the final year of his contract. (Source: MARCA)
While Barcelona still see Julián Alvarez as their top striker target, the La Liga champions have added Benfica’s Vangelis Pavlidis to their list of potential alternatives. (Source: AS)
Real Madrid are waiting to see whether Borussia Dortmund center back Nico Schlotterbeck makes a strong recovery from injury in the coming weeks with a view to triggering his $57.5 million (€50 million) release clause if he is healthy. (Source: Christian González)
AC Milan want to sign both Brahim Díaz and Franco Mastantuono from Real Madrid. Los Blancos are only interested in a loan exit for the latter. (Source: Defensa Central)
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