Transfer Rumors: PSG Make Saliba Bid; Bellingham’s Premier League Decision

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Maxi Araújo has plenty of admirers. | Rodrigo Moreira/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Arsenal and Manchester United are both considering moves to sign Sporting CP left back Maxi Araújo for around €65 million ($73 million). (Source: fussball-news)

Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique has requested the signing of Arsenal center back William Saliba, with a bid of €90 million ($101 million) set to test the Gunners’ resolve. (Source: El Nacional)

Man Utd have “set their sights” on Real Betis striker Troy Parrott, whose price tag has been set at his €80 million ($90 million) release clause. (Source: Ficherio)

Club Brugge striker Nicolò Tresoldi, 22, is being followed by both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur. (Source: Tuttosport)

Liverpool are leading Chelsea in the race to sign Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott. (Source: Daily Mail)

Scott remains high in Chelsea’s thinking, and the Blues could even sign two midfielders in the January transfer window. (Source: Simon Phillips)

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has asked Chelsea to invest €120 million ($135 million) in two Barcelona players: midfielder Frenkie de Jong and right back Jules Koundé. (Source: El Nacional)

Both Arsenal and Liverpool have registered interest in Brentford forward Kevin Schade. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca has requested the signing of Real Betis center back Natan in the January window. (Source: Ficherio)

Man Utd face disappointment in their winter pursuit of Sevilla loanee Youssouf Fofana, who has no desire to cut short his temporary deal in favor of a switch to Old Trafford. (Source: Vamos Mi Sevilla)

Juventus are ready to rival both Chelsea and Liverpool in pursuit of emerging Benfica right back Daniel Banjaqui. (Source: Tutto Juve)

Roberto De Zerbi has a list of five striker targets for Tottenham to pursue in January. Under consideration are Benfica’s Vangelis Pavlidis, Espanyol’s Roberto Fernández, Real Madrid’s Endrick, Freiburg’s Igor Matanović and Crystal Palace’s Jean-Philippe Mateta. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Beşiktaş are ready to offer a contract to Newcastle United midfielder Joe Willock when he enters the final six months of his existing deal in January. (Source: Fotomaç)

Sporting CP midfielder Issa Doumbia is a target for both Brentford and Newcastle. (Source: Ekrem Konur)

La Liga

Martín Zubimendi is struggling for minutes at Arsenal. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Real Madrid have settled on Arsenal’s Martín Zubimendi and Napoli’s Scott McTominay as their two top targets to bolster in midfield. (Source: SPORT)

Jude Bellingham has snubbed interest from Chelsea, Liverpool and Man City in favor of signing a new contract with Real Madrid. (Source: Fichajes)

Jules Koundé is prepared to consider leaving Barcelona over his drop in minutes. Alongside Chelsea, there is Premier League interest from Arsenal, Liverpool and Man Utd, while Bayern Munich continue to explore a deal as well. (Source: 4-4-2)

An emotional Alejandro Balde is also looking to leave Barcelona after accepting defeat in his quest to win over manager Hansi Flick. Man Utd could try to strike a deal in January. (Source: Juan Jesus)

Real Madrid want a new center back and are looking at Brighton & Hove Albion’s Luka Vušković, Inter Milan’s Alessandro Bastoni and Borussia Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck. (Source: Fichajes)

Atlético Madrid have joined the race to sign Club Brugge striker Nicolò Tresoldi amid doubts over the future of Julián Alvarez. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)