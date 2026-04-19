Transfer Rumors: Real Madrid’s $200 Million Shopping Spree; Man Utd Find Midfield Alternative

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Julián Alvarez is of interest to Arsenal. | Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Arsenal have assured Atlético Madrid striker Julián Alvarez of their willingness to play him in a central role, rather than across the entire forward line, to boost their chances of striking a deal. Kai Havertz is expected to be sold to make space. (Source: TEAMtalk)

In anticipation of a battle for their top midfield targets, Manchester United are increasingly interested in Orkun Kökçü of Beşiktaş. Tottenham Hotspur are also keen on the Türkiye international, who is valued at $70 million (£52 million). (Source: Turkish-Football)

Omar Marmoush and Tijjani Reijnders are both expected to leave Manchester City this summer, but Pep Guardiola is determined to hold on to winger Savinho. (Source: Football Insider)

Arsenal and Chelsea are both exploring offers for Tottenham midfielder Lucas Bergvall. Barcelona could rejoin the race if they can address their financial issues. (Source: CaughtOffside)

At the back, Arsenal are looking to sign versatile Juventus fullback Andrea Cambiaso, who could be made available for transfer if the Serie A giants fail to qualify for next season’s Champions League. (Source: TuttoJuve)

Aston Villa and Brighton & Hove Albion have both expressed an interest in Bayern Munich midfielder Noël Aséko. The 20-year-old has impressed on loan with Hannover. (Source: Sky Germany)

Chelsea continue to track a number of the world’s top young players and have stepped up their interest in Boca Juniors midfielder Milton Delgado and right back Dylan Gorosito, both 20. (Source: La Perla)

Newcastle United are pushing hardest among Premier League clubs to sign 16-year-old midfielder Kennet Eichhorn from Hertha. Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Man City are all watching closely. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Everton are ready to approach Tottenham over a loan move for midfielder Conor Gallagher which would likely include an obligation for a permanent transfer in 2027. (Source: Football Insider)

Axel Disasi is willing to join West Ham United permanently this summer if the Hammers can avoid relegation from the Premier League. (Source: The Athletic)

Genk midfielder Konstantinos Karetsas, 18, has admirers across the Premier League. Liverpool see the Greece international as part of a wider plan to replace Mohamed Salah, but Arsenal, Chelsea, Man City and Man Utd are all interested as well. (Source: SportsBoom)

La Liga

Nico Williams has been linked with an exit from Athletic Club. | Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Despite an approach from his representative, Barcelona have made it clear they are not interested in signing Athletic Club winger Nico Williams this summer. (Source: Fichajes)

Jürgen Klopp has asked for $200 million (€170 million) to spend in summer if he becomes the new Real Madrid manager. Borussia Dortmund center back Nico Schlotterbeck, Man City midfielder Rodri and Juventus winger Kenan Yıldız are his dream targets. (Source: El Nacional)

It will take at least $82 million (€70 million) to convince Real Madrid to sell midfielder Eduardo Camavinga. There is interest from Paris Saint-Germain and across the Premier League. (Source: Defensa Central)

Barcelona will compete with both Arsenal and Man City to sign 21-year-old Atalanta right back Marco Palestra, currently on loan with Cagliari. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)

Meanwhile, Barcelona are determined to sign another fullback, João Cancelo, permanently. The Al Hilal loanee has already agreed to a major pay cut to get a deal over the line. (Source: SPORT)

Clubs across Europe do still have interest in Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior, despite reports to the contrary, but none are prepared to invest the sort of money it would take across both a transfer fee and wages. (Source: Romain Molina)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS