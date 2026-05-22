Transfer Rumors: Real Madrid Hatch Haaland Plan; Man Utd’s New $116 Million Priority

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Éderson could be heading to Man Utd. | Nicolò Campo/LightRocket/Getty Images

Manchester United are close to an agreement to sign Atalanta midfielder Éderson in a deal worth over $58 million (€50 million, £43 million). (Source: Sportitalia)

However, even with that deal being negotiated, it is Newcastle United’s Sandro Tonali who has emerged as Man Utd’s top priority. Michael Carrick has requested the signing of the Italy international, who is expected to cost around $116 million (€100 million, £86 million). (Source: Gianluca Di Marzio)

As Liverpool search for a replacement for Mohamed Salah, they have firmly established their interest in Nico Williams of Athletic Club. (Source: El Nacional)

Francisco Trincão of Sporting CP is another under consideration by Liverpool. (Source: Record)

Goalkeeper Alisson may have played his final game for Liverpool. The injured stopper wants to leave and join Juventus this summer. (Source: Gazzetta dello Sport)

Chelsea are prepared to rival Arsenal in pursuit of Bournemouth striker Eli Junior Kroupi after his excellent debut season in the Premier League. (Source: Daily Mail)

However, it is Brentford striker Igor Thiago who has been identified as new manager Xabi Alonso’s top priority to reinforce Chelsea’s attack. (Source: FussballDaten)

Liam Delap could leave Chelsea this summer after the Blues decided to entertain offers for the striker. Everton are among the favorites to strike a deal. (Source: Football Insider)

Arsenal goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga is a target for Inter, who want the Spaniard as their new backup. (Source: Gazzetta dello Sport)

After leading Aston Villa to Europa League glory, manager Unai Emery will be backed with up to $134 million (£100 million) in transfer spending. Fulham winger Harry Wilson, Celta Vigo midfielder Ilaix Moriba and Como forward Jesús Rodríguez are all under consideration. (Source: The Mirror)

Bologna winger Jonathan Rowe is another being tracked by Aston Villa. (Source: The Telegraph)

As Newcastle brace for the departure of Anthony Gordon, the Magpies are looking at Lille’s Matias Fernandez-Pardo as a potential replacement. (Source: Daily Mail)

Arsenal are the latest side to voice an interest in signing unsettled Manchester City midfielder Tijjani Reijnders. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Incoming Man City manager Enzo Maresca will not change the club’s transfer plans and is still pushing for the completion of a move for Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson. (Source: Fichajes)

West Ham United will demand a fee of $46 million (€40 million, £35 million) to part ways with winger Crysencio Summerville even if they are relegated from the Premier League. (Source: Gazzetta dello Sport)

Thiago Silva has two options available to him following his departure from Porto. The legendary center back could continue playing with a switch to AC Milan, but is instead considering retiring and turning his attention to coaching, with former team Chelsea keen to offer him a role in the same academy in which his sons still play. (Source: ESPN Brasil)

La Liga

Rodri is a target for Real Madrid. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Real Madrid are plotting a bumper raid on Man City after confirmation of Pep Guardiola’s exit. Midfielder Rodri is the top target but enquiries will be made over striker Erling Haaland, midfielder Tijjani Reijnders and center back Joško Gvardiol, while impending free agent Bernardo Silva is another under consideration at the Bernabéu. (Source: SPORT)

Elsewhere, Real Madrid are ready to make a strong move for Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernández, with some believing he could be playing his final game for the Blues this weekend. (Source: The Independent)

Barcelona are considering a player-plus-cash offer to convince Tottenham Hotspur to lower their $70 million (€60 million, £52 million) asking price for center back Cristian Romero. (Source: SPORT)

Frenkie de Jong fears Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has lost faith in him and is prepared to consider his options if his minutes decrease next season. (Source: El Nacional)

Eduardo Camavinga will only be allowed to leave Real Madrid this summer if a club meets their asking price of $93 million (€80 million). (Source: Yağız Sabuncuoğlu)

The relationship between Atlético Madrid manager Diego Simeone and striker Julián Alvarez is strained and the superstar forward is considering an exit. He wants to remain in La Liga and is prioritizing a move to Barcelona. (Source: Matteo Moretto)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS