Transfer Rumors: Real Madrid Hold Yamal Talks; Arsenal Plot Yoro Move

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Bruno Fernandes has been linked with an exit from Man Utd. | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Juventus are interested in signing Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes but have no chance of meeting the Red Devils’ asking price of €60 million ($68 million). (Source: Tutto Juve)

There is, however, interest from Juventus in Man Utd striker Benjamin Šeško, with the Serie A side already planning for life beyond Newcastle United loanee Nick Woltemade. (Source: Gazzetta dello Sport)

Center back Leny Yoro could also leave Man Utd after growing concerned about his role at Old Trafford. There is strong interest in the Frenchman from Paris Saint-Germain but Arsenal are a “serious option” to watch. (Source: Mark Brus)

Liverpool are interested in signing Barcelona midfielder Marc Bernal, whose future with the La Liga giants will be considered at the end of the season if he struggles for minutes. (Source: Juan Jesus)

Benfica winger Gianluca Prestianni is attracting interest from Brighton & Hove Albion, Chelsea, Man Utd, Newcastle and Tottenham Hotspur. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi has requested the signature of free agent striker Mauro Icardi. (Source: Fichajes)

Chelsea are ready to join the race for Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister amid doubts over his contract at Anfield. (Source: Football Insider)

RB Leipzig left back David Raum is interested in a move to Man Utd, with his contract set to expire at the end of the season. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Bayer Leverkusen left back Miguel Gutiérrez is also under consideration by Man Utd. (Source: fussball-news)

Scouts from Chelsea and Man Utd are both planning to watch Galatasaray midfielder Aleksey Batrakov, 21, in Champions League action against Barcelona later this month. (Source: Sporx)

Aston Villa and Sunderland are both chasing Athletico Paranaense striker Kevin Viveros after talks over a new contract stalled. The 26-year-old Colombia international is the Brazilian league’s top scorer this year with 18 goals in 26 games. (Source: Globo Esporte)

Atlético Nacional center back Néider Parra, 21, has been watched by both Bournemouth and Brighton. (Source: Sport Witness)

La Liga

Rayan Cherki is one of many Man City stars facing uncertain futures. | Mike Morese/MI News/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Barcelona are interested in signing Manchester City playmaker Rayan Cherki but will only be able to make a move if the Cityzens are forced to lower their asking price by a potential punishment for breaking the Premier League’s financial rules. (Source: Fichajes)

Man City defender Joško Gvardiol is another target for Barcelona, having rejected an approach from the La Liga side in the summer of 2025. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)

Gvardiol is the dream target for Barcelona sporting director Deco, who is hoping to see City forced to drop their asking price before making a move. (Source: El Nacional)

Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez made contact with Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal this week, believing the teenage superstar could be a good transfer target for Los Blancos in the medium term. (Source: Albert Lesan)

Tijuana midfielder Gilberto Mora wants to move to Spain when he turns 18 and is prioritizing a move to either Barcelona or Real Madrid over interest from Liverpool. (Source: Football Insider)