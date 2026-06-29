Transfer Rumors: Real Madrid Eye Kvaratskhelia; Man Utd Lead Fernandes Race Again

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Bradley Barcola faces an uncertain future. | Lars Baron/Getty Images

Manchester United have moved ahead of Tottenham Hotspur in negotiations over West Ham United midfielder Mateus Fernandes, although it is unclear whether the Red Devils are prepared to meet his $103 million (€90 million, £78 million) price tag. (Source: FootballTransfers)

Liverpool are planning a new approach for Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola after the French giants moved into the lead in pursuit of another target, RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande. (Source: Matteo Moretto)

Liverpool have been holding “secret talks” over a huge double deal that would see them land both Barcola and Bournemouth forward Rayan, having been aware of Diomande’s desire to join PSG for several days now. (Source: indykaila)

Despite reports to the contrary, Man Utd have no plans to offload midfielder Mason Mount amid interest from AC Milan. The 27-year-old does not want to leave and is already preparing for a return to preseason training next week. (Source: Daily Mail)

Chelsea right back Malo Gusto has reached an agreement to join Manchester City, whose bid to convince the Blues to sell is expected to be far more complicated. (Source: Foot Mercato)

Lille hope to raise up to $114 million (€100 million, £86 million) through the sale of midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi, who is wanted by Arsenal, Man City and Man Utd. The French side also plan to try and keep the 18-year-old on loan for another season. (Source: Fabrice Hawkins)

Those inside Newcastle United have denied suggestions midfielder Bruno Guimarães, a target for Arsenal, has a release clause in his contract which became active after the Magpies failed to qualify for the Champions League. (Source: Chronicle Live)

Chelsea are readying a new bid for Sunderland midfielder Granit Xhaka, who is keen to make the move and reunite with Xabi Alonso. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Also of interest to Chelsea is Crystal Palace center back Maxence Lacroix. The Eagles are preparing for his departure with a move for Charlie Cresswell of Toulouse. (Source: The Standard)

Chelsea have made an offer of $91 million (€80 million, £69 million) for Barcelona center back Pau Cubarsí but were quickly informed they have no chance of striking a deal without paying his full release clause of $569 million (€500 million, £430 million). (Source: El Nacional)

Liverpool have joined Arsenal, Man Utd and Tottenham in expressing interest in Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali. (Source: Gazzetta dello Sport)

Inter are considering walking away from a deal for Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones over his high price tag and could move for Roma’s Niccolò Pisilli instead. (Source: Corriere dello Sport)

Rayo Vallecano left back Pep Chavarría, 28, has emerged as a surprise target for Chelsea to replace Marc Cucurella. (Source: MARCA)

Scouts from Aston Villa, Chelsea, Man Utd and Tottenham have all been watching Sunderland striker Brian Brobbey this season. (Source: fussballdaten)

AC Milan manager Ruben Amorim has requested the signing of West Ham striker Taty Castellanos this summer. (Source: MilanNews24)

La Liga

Michael Olise is a dream target for Real Madrid. | Stefan Matzke/sampics/Getty Images

Michael Olise plans to meet with Bayern Munich after the World Cup in search of assurances about his future and likely an incentive to stay. Club officials fear he may have already been swayed by interest from Real Madrid, having failed to offer any guarantees about his next move. (Source: AS)

Bayern’s reluctance to do business over Olise has seen Real Madrid turn their attention to PSG’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, although there are no indications that deal would be any easier to strike. Indeed, PSG are expected to demand a swap deal involving Vinícius Júnior. (Source: El Nacional)

Atlético Madrid manager Diego Simeone wants nothing to do with striker Julián Álvarez following his public transfer request. While he cannot influence a possible sale to Barcelona, he has made it clear he is prepared to banish the Argentina international over his comments, demanding 100% commitment from all his players. (Source: SPORT)

Xabi Alonso is determined to block Real Madrid from signing Enzo Fernández, but if the Blues do ultimately sell, he will demand the signing of Los Blancos midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni as a replacement. (Source: Látigo Serrano)

Turkish side Beşiktaş have made contact over a possible move for Barcelona midfielder Marc Casadó. (Source: Gianluigi Longari)

Al Hilal have ordered João Cancelo to report for preseason following the conclusion of the World Cup and will only make a decision on selling the Barcelona target at the end of their training camp. (Source: Hamad Al-Suwailhi)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS