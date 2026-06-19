Transfer Rumors: Real Madrid’s Huge Olise Bid; Man Utd Hatch New Rashford Plan
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Liverpool are prepared to raise their offer for RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande to $132 million (€115 million, £100 million), having already seen an opening offer of closer to $115 million (€100 million, £87 million) rejected. (Source: DaveOCKOP)
If a deal for Diomande cannot be struck, Liverpool will turn to other options. Brighton & Hove Albion’s Yankuba Minteh, Köln’s Said El Mala and Lille’s Matias Fernandez-Pardo are among those under consideration. (Source: The Athletic)
Fernandez-Pardo is also being watched by Newcastle United after the Magpies missed out on Víctor Muñoz to Liverpool. Real Betis’ Abde Ezzalzouli is another on the shortlist. (Source: The i Paper)
Manchester United are ready to keep Marcus Rashford next season after Michael Carrick expressed a desire to work with the England international. Bayern Munich will not pursue a deal if they can finalize the signing of Ismael Saibari from PSV Eindhoven. (Source: Christian Falk)
West Ham United midfielder Mateus Fernandes has communicated a preference to join Man Utd despite an approach from Tottenham Hotspur. The Red Devils have already failed with an opening bid. (Source: indykaila)
Chelsea have held talks with Juventus over a swap deal for fullback Andrea Cambiaso. The Serie A side are open to an offer that would send striker Nicolas Jackson to Turin. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Both Liverpool and Barcelona are exploring a move for Tottenham center back Micky van de Ven, with Spurs struggling to tie the Dutch defender down to a new contract. (Source: De Telegraaf)
Chelsea have sent scouts to the World Cup to follow Tottenham midfielder Lucas Bergvall. The Sweden international is open to leaving but whether Spurs would deal with a direct rival is unclear. (Source: Si Phillips)
Tottenham have joined Borussia Dortmund, Paris FC, Lille and Real Betis in pursuit of FC Cincinnati striker Kévin Denkey. (Source: El Correo de Andalucía)
Juventus have ended talks with Arsenal over the sale of winger Kenan Yıldız, who was interested in joining the Gunners. The Turin outfit hope a strong World Cup showing will raise his value. (Source: Tuttosport)
Arsenal and Tottenham both hold interest in signing Marseille striker Mason Greenwood, but a return to the Premier League is highly unlikely given the 24-year-old’s past charges of attempted rape and assault in England. (Source: L’Équipe)
On the other hand, Tottenham have no interest in striking a deal for Greenwood. (Source: football.london)
Having put in work behind the scenes, Manchester City are confident they will soon be able to wrap up the signing of midfielder Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)
If Aston Villa sell goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez this summer, they will consider making Dean Henderson of Crystal Palace his replacement. (Source: Football Insider)
La Liga
Real Madrid are ready to offer a total package worth $230 million (€200 million) for Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise, who will inform the German champions of his desire to make the move after the World Cup. Madrid will bid either €100 million plus Aurélien Tchouaméni or €130 million plus Eduardo Camavinga. (Source: Defensa Central)
Atlético Madrid have made an approach to sign Marcus Rashford from Man Utd, but would need the winger to reduce his wage demands. (Source: Fichajes)
Meanwhile, Atlético are closing in on the signing of Bayer Leverkusen left back Alejandro Grimaldo after reaching an agreement over personal terms. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)
Real Madrid are prepared to sell midfielder Nico Paz this summer after triggering his buy-back clause from Como. They have no interest in a second loan deal with the Italian side, who have been warned they must pay up this summer if they want to keep him. (Source: Gianluca Di Marzio)
New Real Madrid manager José Mourinho has spoken to Man City center back Rúben Dias about a summer switch. The Portugal international is valued at $75 million (€65 million, £56 million). (Source: El Nacional)
Mourinho is pushing for the signing of Inter center back Alessandro Bastoni, whose price tag sits a little higher at $80 million (€70 million). (Source: AS)
Barcelona are close to signing 19-year-old left back Jorge Salinas from Racing Santander and are currently trying to find a way to avoid triggering his release clause of $9 million (€8 million), perhaps by sending a youth player on loan in exchange. (Source: SPORT)
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