Transfer Rumors: Real Madrid’s Huge Olise Bid; Man Utd Hatch New Rashford Plan

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Yan Diomande is on Liverpool’s radar. | Rene Nijhuis/MB Media/Getty Images

Liverpool are prepared to raise their offer for RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande to $132 million (€115 million, £100 million), having already seen an opening offer of closer to $115 million (€100 million, £87 million) rejected. (Source: DaveOCKOP)

If a deal for Diomande cannot be struck, Liverpool will turn to other options. Brighton & Hove Albion’s Yankuba Minteh, Köln’s Said El Mala and Lille’s Matias Fernandez-Pardo are among those under consideration. (Source: The Athletic)

Fernandez-Pardo is also being watched by Newcastle United after the Magpies missed out on Víctor Muñoz to Liverpool. Real Betis’ Abde Ezzalzouli is another on the shortlist. (Source: The i Paper)

Manchester United are ready to keep Marcus Rashford next season after Michael Carrick expressed a desire to work with the England international. Bayern Munich will not pursue a deal if they can finalize the signing of Ismael Saibari from PSV Eindhoven. (Source: Christian Falk)

West Ham United midfielder Mateus Fernandes has communicated a preference to join Man Utd despite an approach from Tottenham Hotspur. The Red Devils have already failed with an opening bid. (Source: indykaila)

Chelsea have held talks with Juventus over a swap deal for fullback Andrea Cambiaso. The Serie A side are open to an offer that would send striker Nicolas Jackson to Turin. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Both Liverpool and Barcelona are exploring a move for Tottenham center back Micky van de Ven, with Spurs struggling to tie the Dutch defender down to a new contract. (Source: De Telegraaf)

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Chelsea have sent scouts to the World Cup to follow Tottenham midfielder Lucas Bergvall. The Sweden international is open to leaving but whether Spurs would deal with a direct rival is unclear. (Source: Si Phillips)

Tottenham have joined Borussia Dortmund, Paris FC, Lille and Real Betis in pursuit of FC Cincinnati striker Kévin Denkey. (Source: El Correo de Andalucía)

Juventus have ended talks with Arsenal over the sale of winger Kenan Yıldız, who was interested in joining the Gunners. The Turin outfit hope a strong World Cup showing will raise his value. (Source: Tuttosport)

Arsenal and Tottenham both hold interest in signing Marseille striker Mason Greenwood, but a return to the Premier League is highly unlikely given the 24-year-old’s past charges of attempted rape and assault in England. (Source: L’Équipe)

On the other hand, Tottenham have no interest in striking a deal for Greenwood. (Source: football.london)

Having put in work behind the scenes, Manchester City are confident they will soon be able to wrap up the signing of midfielder Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

If Aston Villa sell goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez this summer, they will consider making Dean Henderson of Crystal Palace his replacement. (Source: Football Insider)

La Liga

Aurélien Tchouaméni has been linked with a move away from Real Madrid. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Real Madrid are ready to offer a total package worth $230 million (€200 million) for Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise, who will inform the German champions of his desire to make the move after the World Cup. Madrid will bid either €100 million plus Aurélien Tchouaméni or €130 million plus Eduardo Camavinga. (Source: Defensa Central)

Atlético Madrid have made an approach to sign Marcus Rashford from Man Utd, but would need the winger to reduce his wage demands. (Source: Fichajes)

Meanwhile, Atlético are closing in on the signing of Bayer Leverkusen left back Alejandro Grimaldo after reaching an agreement over personal terms. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Real Madrid are prepared to sell midfielder Nico Paz this summer after triggering his buy-back clause from Como. They have no interest in a second loan deal with the Italian side, who have been warned they must pay up this summer if they want to keep him. (Source: Gianluca Di Marzio)

New Real Madrid manager José Mourinho has spoken to Man City center back Rúben Dias about a summer switch. The Portugal international is valued at $75 million (€65 million, £56 million). (Source: El Nacional)

Mourinho is pushing for the signing of Inter center back Alessandro Bastoni, whose price tag sits a little higher at $80 million (€70 million). (Source: AS)

Barcelona are close to signing 19-year-old left back Jorge Salinas from Racing Santander and are currently trying to find a way to avoid triggering his release clause of $9 million (€8 million), perhaps by sending a youth player on loan in exchange. (Source: SPORT)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS