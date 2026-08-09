Transfer Rumors: Real Madrid Receive $133 Million Guler Bid; Man Utd in Wharton Battle
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Arsenal have been approached by Galatasaray over a deal to sell winger Gabriel Martinelli, but they are expected to block the Brazilian’s exit while they evaluate their options following the failed pursuit of Vinícius Júnior. (Source: football.london)
Manchester United want to sign Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton but are expecting fierce competition from Chelsea. Real Madrid also hold an interest in the England international. (Source: CaughtOffside)
Crystal Palace have made an offer for 22-year-old Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara. Nottingham Forest are expected to submit a bid, while both Man Utd and Liverpool could still join the race. (Source: Foot Mercato)
If Manchester City can strike a deal to sign either Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister or Lille’s Ayyoub Bouaddi, they would be prepared to lower their asking price for Barcelona target Rodri to $69 million (£51.5 million). (Source: El Nacional)
Man City’s owners have also spoken with Barcelona over a separate deal to sign 19-year-old midfielder Tommy Marqués. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Benfica manager Marco Silva is plotting a reunion with Chelsea center back Tosin Adarabioyo following their successful spell together with Fulham. (Source: Correio da Manhã)
Al Ahli center back Roger Ibañez has rejected a move to Aston Villa in favor of increasing his salary with the Saudi Arabian side. (Source: Sacha Tavolieri)
Tottenham Hotspur are interested in Man City striker Omar Marmoush but are prioritizing moves for winger Savinho and Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo. (Source: Fichajes)
Liverpool could open the door to selling Gakpo to Tottenham if they strike a deal for one of Paris Saint-Germain duo Bradley Barcola or Ibrahim Mbaye. (Source: Football Insider)
With Newcastle United needing to replace both Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimarães, Bayern Munich midfielder João Palhinha has been added to a shortlist which also includes Pierre-Emile Højbjerg of Marseille. (Source: Daily Mail)
Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta is speaking with Tottenham’s Cristian Romero and Aston Villa’s Ezri Konsa in his search for a new center back. (Source: FootballTransfers)
Both Arsenal and Man Utd have made offers for Leicester City midfielder Louis Page. The highly -rated 18-year-old is believed to favor a move to Old Trafford. (Source: Pete O’Rourke)
La Liga
Barcelona are considering Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane, Borussia Dortmund’s Serhou Guirassy, Atlético Madrid’s Alexander Sørloth and Bournemouth’s Junior Kroupi as alternatives to Atlético striker Julián Alvarez. (Source: El Nacional)
But Barcelona are still determined to land Alvarez and are ready to increase their offer to $138.5 million (€120 million) to try and convince Atlético to sell. (Source: Gastón Edul)
PSG have made an offer of $133 million (€115 million) to sign Real Madrid midfielder Arda Güler. (Source: Fichajes)
Real Madrid are keen to sign Arsenal midfielder Martín Zubimendi but are braced for competition from Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso, who wanted the Spaniard in Madrid last summer. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)
Anthony Gordon was the dream “Galáctico” signing for Real Madrid manager Florentino Pérez before the Englishman joined Barcelona instead. (Source: Paco Buyo)
Roma are exploring a loan deal to sign Real Madrid striker Endrick. (Source: Alfredo Pedullà)
Alongside Roma, Aston Villa have made contact in an attempt to sign Endrick. (Source: AS)
Barcelona are ready to listen to offers for 20-year-old right back Héctor Fort following the conclusion of his loan with Elche. (Source: Matteo Moretto)
Sports Illustrated’s FC team bring you the latest news, transfers and match coverage.