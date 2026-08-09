Transfer Rumors: Real Madrid Receive $133 Million Guler Bid; Man Utd in Wharton Battle

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Gabriel Martinelli’s Arsenal future is unclear. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Arsenal have been approached by Galatasaray over a deal to sell winger Gabriel Martinelli, but they are expected to block the Brazilian’s exit while they evaluate their options following the failed pursuit of Vinícius Júnior. (Source: football.london)

Manchester United want to sign Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton but are expecting fierce competition from Chelsea. Real Madrid also hold an interest in the England international. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Crystal Palace have made an offer for 22-year-old Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara. Nottingham Forest are expected to submit a bid, while both Man Utd and Liverpool could still join the race. (Source: Foot Mercato)

If Manchester City can strike a deal to sign either Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister or Lille’s Ayyoub Bouaddi, they would be prepared to lower their asking price for Barcelona target Rodri to $69 million (£51.5 million). (Source: El Nacional)

Man City’s owners have also spoken with Barcelona over a separate deal to sign 19-year-old midfielder Tommy Marqués. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Benfica manager Marco Silva is plotting a reunion with Chelsea center back Tosin Adarabioyo following their successful spell together with Fulham. (Source: Correio da Manhã)

Al Ahli center back Roger Ibañez has rejected a move to Aston Villa in favor of increasing his salary with the Saudi Arabian side. (Source: Sacha Tavolieri)

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in Man City striker Omar Marmoush but are prioritizing moves for winger Savinho and Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo. (Source: Fichajes)

Liverpool could open the door to selling Gakpo to Tottenham if they strike a deal for one of Paris Saint-Germain duo Bradley Barcola or Ibrahim Mbaye. (Source: Football Insider)

With Newcastle United needing to replace both Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimarães, Bayern Munich midfielder João Palhinha has been added to a shortlist which also includes Pierre-Emile Højbjerg of Marseille. (Source: Daily Mail)

Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta is speaking with Tottenham’s Cristian Romero and Aston Villa’s Ezri Konsa in his search for a new center back. (Source: FootballTransfers)

Both Arsenal and Man Utd have made offers for Leicester City midfielder Louis Page. The highly -rated 18-year-old is believed to favor a move to Old Trafford. (Source: Pete O’Rourke)

La Liga

Harry Kane remains of interest to Barcelona. | Jürgen Fromme - firo sportphoto/Getty Images

Barcelona are considering Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane, Borussia Dortmund’s Serhou Guirassy, Atlético Madrid’s Alexander Sørloth and Bournemouth’s Junior Kroupi as alternatives to Atlético striker Julián Alvarez. (Source: El Nacional)

But Barcelona are still determined to land Alvarez and are ready to increase their offer to $138.5 million (€120 million) to try and convince Atlético to sell. (Source: Gastón Edul)

PSG have made an offer of $133 million (€115 million) to sign Real Madrid midfielder Arda Güler. (Source: Fichajes)

Real Madrid are keen to sign Arsenal midfielder Martín Zubimendi but are braced for competition from Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso, who wanted the Spaniard in Madrid last summer. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)

Anthony Gordon was the dream “Galáctico” signing for Real Madrid manager Florentino Pérez before the Englishman joined Barcelona instead. (Source: Paco Buyo)

Roma are exploring a loan deal to sign Real Madrid striker Endrick. (Source: Alfredo Pedullà)

Alongside Roma, Aston Villa have made contact in an attempt to sign Endrick. (Source: AS)

Barcelona are ready to listen to offers for 20-year-old right back Héctor Fort following the conclusion of his loan with Elche. (Source: Matteo Moretto)