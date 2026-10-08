Transfer Rumors: Real Madrid Want Mbappe Sale; European Giant Rules Out Haaland

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Youssouf Fofana has been linked with Man Utd. | Jose Luis Contreras/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Manchester United have been so impressed by midfielder Youssouf Fofana during his loan with Sevilla that they are prepared to make an offer to sign the Frenchman from parent club AC Milan in January. (Source: VamosMiSevilla)

Meanwhile, Trabzonspor are looking to sign Man Utd goalkeeper André Onana permanently in January, six months before his loan is due to end. (Source: Turkish-Football)

Bayern Munich have no interest in signing Manchester City striker Erling Haaland. Despite reports to the contrary, the massive cost of both his transfer fee and wages mean he is not considered a long-term replacement for Harry Kane. (Source: Christian Falk)

Galatasaray are watching Man City’s situation closely with a view to striking a deal for goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma if the Cityzens face any financial sanctions. (Source: Takvim)

Espanyol striker Roberto Fernández has played his way onto the radars of Brighton & Hove Albion, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur. (Source: Fichajes)

Tottenham have made a new striker their top priority for January and are keen on Benfica’s Vangelis Pavlidis, who is also being watched by Aston Villa and Barcelona. (Source: Mark Brus)

Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott, a target for Chelsea, has a gentleman’s agreement to leave the club in January. (Source: indykaila)

Chelsea are ready to reconsider their £75 million ($99 million) asking price for right back Malo Gusto ahead of the January transfer window. (Source: Flashscore)

Viktor Gyökeres has no desire to leave Arsenal in January and wants to fight for a starting role. (Source: Football Insider)

Arsenal have made an approach to Tijuana over star midfielder Gilberto Mora. Liverpool had been the favorites to sign the 17-year-old but the Gunners’ negotiations have changed the situation. (Source: El Porvenir)

Juventus want to sign Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario permanently when his loan ends next summer. (Source: Tuttomercatoweb)

Fulham midfielder Josh King is being watched by Arsenal, Liverpool and Barcelona. (Source: El Nacional)

Bayer Leverkusen defender Jarell Quansah has concerns about a possible return to Liverpool over the lack of minutes he saw during his time at Anfield. (Source: Football Insider)

La Liga

Jules Koundé has struggled for minutes this season. | Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Despite interest from Chelsea, Jules Koundé is not looking to leave Barcelona and manager Hansi Flick also has no desire to lose the Frenchman. (Source: Juan Jesus)

Real Madrid have been left disappointed by Kylian Mbappé’s behavior this season and are ready to sell the French striker. (Source: Fichajes)

Endrick has given his approval to a loan move from Real Madrid to AC Milan in the January transfer window. (Source: Gazzetta dello Sport)

Man City were looking into a deal for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong in the summer but walked away amid concerns over his medical report. (Source: Barça Reservat)

Bayern Munich are preparing an offer to sign Barcelona midfielder Dani Olmo in January while his admirers from the Premier League continue to hesitate over his price tag, which sits at €90 million ($101 million). (Source: fussball-news)

Paris Saint-Germain want to sign Atlético Madrid midfielder Pablo Barrios in January. An offer of €70 million ($78 million) could be sufficient even though manager Diego Simeone would be firmly against his sale. (Source: El Nacional)

Real Madrid have made a center back and a central midfielder their next two transfer priorities. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)