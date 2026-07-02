Transfer Rumors: Real Madrid’s World Record Olise Bid; European Giants Want Van Dijk

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Kenan Yıldız has plenty of admirers. | Nicolò Campo/LightRocket/Getty Images

Arsenal have made a formal enquiry for Juventus winger Kenan Yıldız and are hoping to accelerate a move after Türkiye’s elimination from the World Cup. (Source: Turkish-Football)

Another player under consideration at Arsenal is Nico Williams of Athletic Club. (Source: El Nacional)

Zlatan Ibrahimović has encouraged AC Milan to make a move for Liverpool center back Virgil van Dijk, with club owners now exploring a possible deal. (Source: Gazzetta dello Sport)

Liverpool, meanwhile, are tracking Fulham winger Kevin, whose adjustment to life in the Premier League is being watched with a view to a future bid. (Source: Anfield Watch)

A fee of $87 million (£65 million) could be enough to convince Newcastle United to sell midfielder Bruno Guimarães amid interest from Arsenal. (Source: Lee Ryder)

Next on Tottenham Hotspur’s list of targets is Bournemouth striker Eli Junior Kroupi, who is ahead of AC Milan’s Rafael Leão and Manchester City’s Savinho on their wish list. (Source: The Independent)

Having lost out to Tottenham over Mateus Fernandes, Manchester United are looking at Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott, who the Cherries value at $106 million (£80 million). Arsenal, Chelsea, Man City and Tottenham are all tracking the situation. (Source: Ben Jacobs)

Crystal Palace winger Ismaïla Sarr is another target for Man Utd, who have opened talks to try and beat Juventus to his signature. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Chelsea winger Pedro Neto would jump at the opportunity to join Liverpool this summer. The Portugal international has long been a target for the Anfield side. (Source: Dave Davis)

Kepa Arrizabalaga is open to leaving Arsenal this summer in search of regular minutes. If the Gunners need a replacement goalkeeper to cover David Raya, they could move for Illan Meslier, who is a free agent after leaving Leeds United. (Source: Sky Sports)

Sunderland striker Brian Brobbey has been offered to Juventus in recent days. (Source: Tuttomercatoweb)

Fenerbahçe have made an offer for Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins, who is valued at just $28 million (£21 million). (Source: Fotomaç)

Aston Villa may be forced to sell players if they want to keep Morgan Rogers away from Arsenal. Coincidentally, the Gunners are interested in Villans defender Ezri Konsa. (Source: The Telegraph)

Roma midfielder Neil El Aynaoui has caught the eyes of Aston Villa, Brighton & Hove Albion, Bournemouth, Chelsea, Everton, Liverpool, Man Utd and Newcastle thanks to his performances with Morocco at the World Cup. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Man Utd have pulled out of the race to sign another World Cup sensation, 17-year-old Mexico midfielder Gilberto Mora, because of the cost of a potential deal. Chelsea, Man City, Barcelona and Real Madrid are all known admirers. (Source: The Mirror)

La Liga

Eduardo Camavinga could leave Real Madrid. | Rico Brouwer/Soccrates/Getty Images

Real Madrid have offered Man City the chance to sign midfielder Eduardo Camavinga. The Cityzens are weighing up a formal bid. (Source: MARCA)

Any funds raised by Real Madrid this summer will be put towards a bid for Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise, with Los Blancos now ready to make him the most expensive player in history. (Source: Fichajes)

Atlético Madrid have opened negotiations with Sporting CP over the signing of midfielder Morten Hjulmand. (Source: A BOLA)

Another player of interest to Atlético is Marseille forward Mason Greenwood. A formal bid is imminent for the 24-year-old, with Man Utd entitled to 40% of any transfer fee. (Source: L’Équipe)

José Mourinho is prepared to part ways with left back Álvaro Carreras but would not have any issue if he remains with Real Madrid this summer. (Source: Mario Cortegana)

If Vinicius Junior leaves Real Madrid this summer, he has just five realistic destinations: Arsenal, Liverpool, Man City, Man Utd or Bayern Munich. (Source: El Debate)

Barcelona are open to selling defender Jules Koundé and have lowered their asking price for the Frenchman, a target for Chelsea and Liverpool, to $73 million (£55 million). (Source: Mark Brus)

A surprise windfall could be heading Barcelona’s way. The La Liga champions are entitled to 20% of a future sale for PSV Eindhoven right back Sergiño Dest, who is a target for Bayer Leverkusen. (Source: SPORT)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS