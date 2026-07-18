Transfer Rumors: Salah Considers Premier League Rival; Man Utd’s Vinicius Jr Boost

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Rodri’s Man City contract is winding down. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Manchester City have been doing what they can to tie midfielder Rodri to a new contract, although little progress has been made thus far. Despite links, Real Madrid are not interested in the Spain star and have been left frustrated by the media speculation. (Source: The Athletic)

The uncertainty over Rodri’s future has seen Man City decide to keep hold of another midfielder, Tijjani Reijnders, despite interest in the Dutchman from Newcastle United. (Source: Football Insider)

Mohamed Salah would accept an offer from Chelsea to remain in the Premier League because of his history with the Blues. (Source: ONTime Sports)

Arsenal see Aston Villa center back Ezri Konsa as a prime target to help replace the injured William Saliba. But Real Sociedad’s Jon Martín is another on the list. (Source: The Sun)

Meanwhile, Arsenal have joined Chelsea in pursuit of Crystal Palace center back Maxence Lacroix, whose asking price has risen up to $80 million (€70 million, £59.5 million). (Source: CaughtOffside)

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso is pursuing a move for 18-year-old Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kerim Alajbegović, whose proposed switch to Atalanta has been put on hold because of interest from the Blues. (Source: Faktor)

Arsenal may have to lower their asking price of $27 million (£20 million) to sell striker Gabriel Jesus to suitors AC Milan, although the Gunners are not thought to be desperate to offload the Brazilian and may refuse to do so. (Source: Jorge Nicola)

Eintracht Frankfurt are not concerned by interest from Manchester United and Newcastle in midfielder Hugo Larsson. The German side are ready to reject all offers and hope to keep Larsson beyond this summer. (Source: Absolut Fußball)

Newcastle and Liverpool are set to face frustration over Köln winger Said El Mala, who is increasingly likely to remain with the Bundesliga team for at least one more season. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Sunderland are battling Borussia Dortmund and Juventus in the race to sign USMNT striker Folarin Balogun from Monaco. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)

Paris Saint-Germain are confident of earning more than $80 million (€70 million, £59.5 million) for winger Bradley Barcola. Arsenal, Liverpool, Man City, Man Utd and Barcelona have all been offered the chance to sign the Frenchman, but it is Bayern Munich currently leading. (Source: El Nacional)

La Liga

Erling Haaland is thought to be open to playing in La Liga. | Stu Forster/Getty Images

Barcelona are set to face more issues with La Liga’s spending rules over the next two years because of the plans to install a new roof at Camp Nou. Manager Hansi Flick has already abandoned his dream to sign Man City striker Erling Haaland next summer, recognizing that raising the funds is going to be impossible. (Source: El Nacional)

Michael Olise did inform his France teammates of his desire to join Real Madrid during their time at the World Cup, but Bayern Munich are ready to do whatever it takes to keep hold of him beyond this summer. (Source: BILD)

Real Madrid believe the “main part” of their transfer business has already been complicated this summer and will not react to the World Cup in pursuit of more players, although the Olise saga has the potential to keep rumbling on. (Source: MARCA)

Atlético Madrid striker Julián Alvarez is increasingly frustrated by his side’s public refusal to negotiate with either Barcelona or Real Madrid, believing he has an agreement with club officials to make him available for $114 million (€100 million, £85 million). (Source: Fichajes)

Real Madrid want to renew Vinícius Júnior’s contract but will put him on the transfer list immediately if he refuses to sign an extension or continues to delay responding. Complicating an exit, however, is the fact Man Utd are the only side on the planet capable of affording the full package needed to sign the Brazil superstar. (Source: Romain Molina)

Both Barcelona and Real Madrid have held talks over a move for Tottenham Hotspur center back Cristian Romero, who is available for $67 million (€59 million, £50 million). Atlético Madrid are long-term admirers. (Source: TEAMtalk)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS