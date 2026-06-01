Transfer Rumors: Salah Performs Liverpool U-Turn; Rashford Wanted by Arsenal, Chelsea

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Mateus Fernandes is expected to remain in the Premier League. | IMAGO/NurPhoto

Manchester United are leading the race to sign West Ham United midfielder Mateus Fernandes, although they face rival interest from the likes of Arsenal, Aston Villa and Chelsea. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Meanwhile, Man Utd are also expected to make a move for Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney at the request of Michael Carrick. Both Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur are preparing their own approaches for the 23-year-old. (Source: The Northern Echo)

Arne Slot’s departure from Liverpool has left winger Mohamed Salah leaning towards reversing his decision to leave this summer. (Source: Fichajes)

Yan Diomande, Liverpool’s top winger target this summer, is the subject of increasingly strong interest from Paris Saint-Germain. Atlético Madrid’s determination to keep hold of Julián Alvarez has seen PSG pivot towards the RB Leipzig winger. (Source: L’Équipe)

Manchester City are looking to beat both Arsenal and Chelsea to the signature of Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Rogers, whose price tag has been set at over $134.5 million (£100 million). (Source: TEAMtalk)

Barcelona forward Ferran Torres is another attracting interest from the trio of Arsenal, Aston Villa and Chelsea as he faces an increasingly uncertain future at Camp Nou. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Similarly, Marcus Rashford’s complicated situation at Barcelona has attracted interest from other clubs across Europe. The England international’s entourage believe offers could come from Arsenal, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid if the price of a permanent transfer is right. (Source: Daily Mail)

Chelsea have hosted 20-year-old Reims goalkeeper Ewen Jaouen at their training ground to try and beat Newcastle United and Real Madrid to his signature. A price tag of $29 million (€25 million, £22 million) has been set. (Source: Canal Plus)

Aston Villa and Tottenham are both considering moves for PSG goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier, who is expected to leave the club this summer after failing to establish himself as the first-choice starter. (Source: Jeunesfooteux)

Another player of interest to Aston Villa is Almería midfielder Dion Lopy, but an offer of $20 million (€17 million, £15 million) has fallen marginally short of the Spanish side’s demands. (Source: La Voz de Almería)

Dinamo Zagreb’s 21-year-old center back Sergi Dominguez is emerging as a target for Tottenham. (Source: Alfredo Pedullà)

La Liga

Désiré Doué has landed in Real Madrid’s sights. | IMAGO/Crystal Pix

After he praised Real Madrid following PSG’s Champions League triumph, winger Désiré Doué has been identified as a potential transfer target for Los Blancos. (Source: Defensa Central)

Flamengo left back Kaiki, 23, has received an approach from Real Betis, but Barcelona are considering launching a rival bid. (Source: Ekrem Konur)

Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez has reached an agreement to sign departing Liverpool center back Ibrahima Konaté if he wins the upcoming elections. (Source: Alberto Pereiro)

Borussia Dortmund center back Nico Schlotterbeck is also re-emerging as a potential target for Real Madrid. (Source: Fichajes)

A full agreement has been reached between Barcelona and outgoing Man City midfielder Bernardo Silva, but a deal can only be finalized if one player leaves Camp Nou. Roony Bardghji is among those lined up for an exit. (Source: TV3)

Barcelona hope to offload Bardghji permanently—as long as a buy-back clause is included—but a loan is seen as the most likely outcome. Ajax are leading the race for a temporary deal. (Source: SPORT)

José Mourinho is not particularly keen on signing Man City midfielder Rodri to Real Madrid and is instead leaning towards Adam Wharton from Crystal Palace. (Source: El Nacional)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS