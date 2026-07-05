USMNT Projected Starting Lineup vs. Belgium—How Pochettino Can Manage Without Balogun

The dream lives on for the starry-eyed U.S. men’s national team, who defeated Bosnia and Herzegovina 2–0 on Wednesday to advance to the World Cup round of 16.

Hell-bent on “touching the moon,” these Americans turned astronauts have already reached unfathomable heights this summer on home soil, and the next opportunity to soar even higher is just around the corner.

The Stars and Stripes will come head-to-head with European heavyweight Belgium on Monday in Seattle in the round of 16, eyeing a victory that would send them to the quarterfinal stage for the first time in 24 years and only the second time ever in the modern era of the World Cup.

Belgium may be currently punching below its weight, but overcoming the usual tournament dark horse will be no easy feat for the USMNT, who is also grappling with the absence of its star striker. Folarin Balogun was flashed a controversial red card in the bout against Bosnia, sidelining him for the round of 16.

“I think football is possible if you believe,” USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino said of the upcoming match. “We are going to respect Belgium. With our fans in Seattle, I think we can be very competitive and, of course, try to win the game and advance to the next round. For that to happen, we need to perform well.”

Here, Sports Illustrated predicts the USMNT’s starting lineup for the 2026 FIFA World Cup round of 16 match against Belgium.

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USMNT Predicted Lineup vs. Belgium—Round of 16

The USMNT will have to make do without Folarin Balogun up top. | Sports Illustrated.

Although the USMNT has had a lot of success as of late in a 4-2-3-1 formation, including against Bosnia, Pochettino may make the switch to a 3-5-2 setup for the clash with Belgium.

Despite the high stakes, it is not unfathomable that Pochettino would make a structural change, given not only that the Argentine boss is known for his tactical experimentation, but also that a three-back served the team well in the group stage win against Australia. Pochettino would be employing a 3-5-2 for a different reason against Belgium, though.

Against the Group D foe, the formation allowed for two strikers up top working together, as opposed to just one. It created extra pressure on the Aussies, who boasted five giant men across the backline. Against Belgium, though, the 3-5-2 will best serve to combat the opponent’s threats down the wings, a formidable attacking effort led by the dynamic and tricky Jérémy Doku of Manchester City, as well as Arsenal’s Leandro Trossard and Benfica’s Dodi Lukébakio.

The responsibility to impede upon Belgium’s wide offensive movements—and perhaps instigate a quick counterattack off of them—will fall to wingbacks Antonee Robinson and Sergiño Dest, who will need to become something of cross-country runners on Monday night. Having the wingbacks bear the load of Belgium’s star wingers—specifically Dest who will try to contain Doku—enables the three Americans across the backline to serve as sweepers. They become a more conservative, second line of defense, at the ready for when the Belgians inevitably break through down the sidelines.

If the USMNT was to set up in a traditional four-back, the responsibility of Doku would fall more exclusively on young Alex Freeman. Although the 21-year-old right back has established himself as a burgeoning star, the Man City wizard likely proves too magical for Freeman to handle on his own.

The last time the U.S. faced Belgium was less than four months ago, suffering a 5–2 thumping in a March international friendly. The USMNT employed a 4-2-3-1 formation on that occasion, seeing the likes of right back Timothy Weah get eventually overpowered by Doku, lacking the necessary defensive support around him. Although the USMNT is collectively much stronger now, Pochettino will be reluctant to let history repeat itself.

The Stars and Stripes were also missing star center back Chris Richards of Crystal Palace on that fateful March afternoon. Richards will be best equipped to support Dest and Freeman with defending Doku, having faced the savvy winger in Premier League play. Veteran captain Tim Ream also seems more comfortable when Richards is beside him.

The trio of midfielders Malik Tillman, Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams will feel confident in their ability to handle Belgian star Kevin De Bruyne and operate in the center of the pitch, after using quick, one-touch passes to dance around the Bosnians and manipulate what little space they gave them. The only question mark is Tillman’s right foot, having had it stomped on before he scored a free kick in the 82nd minute. He is anticipated to be fully recovered by Monday’s affair.

There is no sugarcoating it. Balogun’s red card marks a huge loss. The 24-year-old, who won’t be eligible to play again until a potential quarterfinal round, has dominated the U.S.’s front lines this summer. Making his World Cup debut, he has notched three goals in just three games, simultaneously burrowing himself into the hearts of American fans.

Ricardo Pepi seems the most plausible replacement for Balogun on Monday; however, he lacks the same consistency in front of the goal. Pochettino could choose to push USMNT talisman Christian Pulisic up top with Pepi to form a two-striker system, a move that would enable Pulisic to get more involved at the top of the box.

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