What Could the USMNT’s Starting Lineup Look Like at the 2030 World Cup?

The U.S. men’s national team’s journey at the 2026 World Cup did not go the way many had hoped, as it crashed out to Belgium in the round of 16 without putting up much of a fight. Despite the humiliating exit, there’s still hope for the future.

While the status of manager Mauricio Pochettino remains unclear, the player pool is young and improving. The majority of the USMNT stars are in their mid 20s, meaning they will be either in their late 20s or early 30s by the 2030 FIFA World Cup in Spain, Portugal and Morocco.

Here, Sports Illustrated takes a shot at predicting the USMNT’s starting lineup for the next World Cup, no easy task considering the many young stars who may emerge. So, bookmark this page, and come back to see how ridiculous it all sounds, four years from now.

For the purposes of this project, we’ve gone with a 4-3-3, which could suit the USMNT’s player pool after the three-man backline showed its fragilities this summer.

GK: Chris Brady

Chris Brady could be the USMNT's goalkeeper for the next cycle. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

U.S. goalkeeping isn’t the strong suit it once was, but Chris Brady could very well be the shining prospect so many have been waiting for. The 22-year-old played one half in the USMNT’s pre-World Cup friendly win against Senegal. Although he didn’t get any minutes in the tournament, he gained invaluable experience under the intense pressure of a home World Cup.

With three MLS seasons already under his belt, Brady has immense experience and will only build on it in the years to come. His contract with the Chicago Fire runs through 2029, and afterwards, he could explore Europe. Meanwhile, the backup could very well this summer’s starter, Matt Freese, who will be 31 years old next time out.

LB: Antonee Robinson

Antonee Robinson will likely remain the USMNT’s top left-back option. | Harry How/FIFA/Getty Images

The USMNT will likely be veteran-heavy at the 2030 World Cup as it balances a successful generation of stars likely in their final cycle as well as its newcomers to the international picture. Antonee Robinson fits that veteran mold perfectly, given the left back—used at times as a winger under Pochettino—will be 32 years old.

He might lose some of his explosiveness in the next four years. Still, his positional awareness, distribution and ability to handle top-level play as a Premier League player should remain. Youngsters could challenge for starting fullback, but it will be Robinson’s role to take.

CB: Noahkai Banks

Noahkai Banks is one of the most impressive prospects in American soccer in 2026. | Firo sportphoto/Getty Images

Noahkai Banks, 19, could be the first new name on the team and likely would have seen minutes at the 2026 tournament if he had committed on time. Instead, he continues to weigh the decision between representing Germany or the U.S. at the international level, despite playing for the Stars and Stripes through the youth levels.

The Augsburg center back started 20 Bundesliga games last season and will remain a key part of their plan in the 2026-27 season. If he’s going to play a role on either the USMNT or Germany, he’ll need to make that decision soon. And if his Instagram bio is anything to go by, it looks as though he might be leaning towards the U.S.

CB: Chris Richards

Chris Richards will be the USMNT's defensive stalwart for years to come. | Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

In a similar trend to Antonee Robinson, Chris Richards will be a seasoned veteran at the next World Cup, set to enter the tournament at 30 years old. While that age might impact him more if he were an attacking presence, it is practically prime for a center back. It should bring minimal concern in the heart of defense—in particular, if he remains with Crystal Palace or an even more elite club.

Currently signed with the Eagles through 2026-27, Richards is expected to be the USMNT’s most important piece for years to come, potentially captaining the team in the future as well.

RB: Alex Freeman

Alex Freeman powered the USMNT to victory over Australia. | John Todd/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Here’s a thought to baffle you. Alex Freeman is 21 years old and just played his first World Cup on home soil. With the World Cup potentially set to return to North America in 2038, Freeman—who would be 33—could become the first USMNT player to play in two home World Cups. At the same time, his 2026 defensive partner, Tim Ream, will be 50, likely well into a second career.

Now that we’ve got that out of the way. Yes, Freeman is the future of the USMNT backline and will be playing either right back or right wingback for years to come. After joining Villarreal in the winter, there are hopes he can become a prominent star in Europe as well.

LCM: Malik Tillman

Malik Tillman needs to improve at the club level. | Charlotte Wilson/Getty Images

Malik Tillman’s performance at the 2026 World Cup was among the best for the USMNT, and currently only 24 years old, he’s lined up to make an even more significant impact in 2030. This summer, he offered impressive two-way play and exquisite set pieces. He will have to show that more at the club level with Bayer Leverkusen, but could use this World Cup as the elixir for the troubles he’s had outside the international game.

DCM: Tyler Adams

Tyler Adams will be a veteran midfielder at the 2030 World Cup. | Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images

The midfield lynchpin for the USMNT, no matter the formation, is Tyler Adams, and he will likely be a starter at the 2030 World Cup when he is 31 years old. The Bournemouth player didn’t make the type of influential impact he anticipated this summer, but shouldn’t see a significant drop in his play over the next four years.

Signed with the Premier League side through 2028, Adams’s biggest challenges—outside of injury—will be the threat of relegation and the potential switch to MLS at the end of his contract. Teams will likely line up to spend significant cash on American talents from overseas, a situation that could benefit him financially but offer him a less competitive atmosphere than the Premier League.

RCM: Weston McKennie

Weston McKennie’s versatility will continue to be a tool. | Karl Anderson/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

With versatility as his greatest strength, Weston McKennie, 27, will likely continue to play a key role for the USMNT when the 2030 World Cup rolls around. Signed at Juventus through 2030, he’ll have options in the future and, like Adams, may have to fend off lucrative MLS offers—but regardless, his international impact should remain consistent.

In the U.S. Soccer player pool as it stands, the only player who could potentially push him out would be Red Bull New York 17-year-old Adri Mehmeti, who has spent some time on the right side in MLS but largely plays centrally. Nevertheless, it is unlikely that McKennie will be replaced by a 21-year-old, unless Mehmeti reaches truly incredible heights over the next four years.

LW: Christian Pulisic

“Captain America” could be in MLS, but would still start. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

The 2026 World Cup was a disappointment for Christian Pulisic, and there is now legitimate talk of him moving to MLS in the next year. Yet his niftyness and unique approach down the left side should keep him in contention for a starting role if he can get back to full health. We’re giving him the benefit of the doubt, as he’ll be 31 years old and remains the most skilled player in the pool at this point.

After a career-worst goal-less drought in the 2025–26 season followed by an underwhelming summer, he will need to rekindle his best form in 2026-27.

ST: Folarin Balogun

The reversal of Folarin Balogun’s suspension saw the USMNT’s World Cup end under a cloud. | John Dorton/USSF/Getty Images

No player became more of a household name this summer than Folarin Balogun, for better or for worse. While some got to know the AS Monaco and USMNT frontman through his three goals, others got to know him through his red card debacle, influenced by President Donald Trump. Regardless, he’s a household name and proven World Cup star, with the potential to move to a more prominent European club in the next few years.

For the first time since the days of Clint Dempsey and Jozy Altidore, the USMNT has a clear top striker. Set to be 28 years old at the tournament, he could be even better in 2030.

RW: Cavan Sullivan

Cavan Sullivan played for the U.S. at the 2025 FIFA U17 World Cup. | Simon Holmes/USSF/Getty Images

This is the loftiest prediction, but few U.S. Soccer prospects have as high a ceiling as 16-year-old Cavan Sullivan, who will be 20 at the 2030 World Cup. Currently with the Philadelphia Union and the team’s MLS Next Pro side, he has 12 goals and 10 assists in 65 total professional appearances after becoming the youngest player ever to feature in an MLS match in 2014 (14 years, 293 days old).

He’s set to join Manchester City once he turns 18 in 2028 and will have two seasons with the Premier League giants, or on loan, to impress and earn a place not just on the USMNT, but in the starting lineup.

Another contender for this spot is fellow MLS teenager Zavier Gozo, the 19-year-old who has six goals and five assists in 14 games so far this season with Real Salt Lake. He was also selected to be an MLS All-Star later this month.

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