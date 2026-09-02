Why Liverpool’s Deadline Day Move for Chelsea Defender Was Never Going to Happen

Liverpool reportedly tested the waters and inquired about the possibility of singing Chelsea right back Malo Gusto on Deadline Day, a move that ultimately didn’t come close to materializing.

Back-to-back Premier League games conceding two goals to start the season resulted in Liverpool exploring the possibility of adding defensive reinforcements in the final hours of the summer transfer window.

According to Fabrice Hawkins, the Reds explored a move for Gusto on loan, but Chelsea were uninterested in letting go of the Frenchman if the deal wasn’t permanent. The Blues valued Gusto at $100 million (£75 million) when he was linked with a move to join former boss Enzo Maresca at Manchester City earlier in the summer.

One summer after becoming the first team ever to eclipse $540 million (£400 million) in net spend during a single transfer window, Liverpool unloaded an extra $291 million (£250 million) 12 months later.

The massive recent spend somewhat handcuffed Liverpool on the final day of the window and they were unwilling—or unable—to meet Chelsea’s price tag and only wanted a season-long loan. The Blues, known for their willingness to explore any deal available, simply rejected the idea of Gusto leaving on a temporary basis.

Why Liverpool Tried to Sign Malo Gusto

Jeremie Frimpong is struggling. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Liverpool’s late attempt to land Gusto has everything to do with their depleted defensive depth and underperforming alternatives at right back.

Injuries and underwhelming form have defined Jeremie Frimpong’s career at Anfield after joining the club from Bayer Leverkusen a season ago. There were high hopes for Frimpong but injuries derailed his first season with the Reds. It’s also clear he’s struggled to adapt to the position after operating as a wingback in the Bundesliga. He’s had a nightmare start to the Andoni Iraola era.

There’s still high hope that academy graduate Conor Bradley can blossom into an elite right back in the same manner Trent Alexander-Arnold did before him. Yet, the 23-year-old has been sidelined since January with a serious knee injury and there’s still no clear timetable for his return.

Liverpool did sign center back Ronald Araújo on loan from Barcelona and the Uruguayan is also capable of playing on the right flank. But the veteran has struggled massively in recent years and he also looks more comfortable centrally.

With Frimpong struggling and Araújo as his only apparent alternative, Liverpool have looked shaky defensively to start the season. Clearly, they could’ve done with another reinforcement in that area.

Malo Gusto Should Play Important Role at Chelsea

Malo Gusto will play regularly under Xabi Alonso. | Adam Davy/PA Images/Getty Images

Even though Chelsea seemingly would’ve been fine with Gusto leaving had a team met their stratospheric valuation, it’s also true that they were far from pushing the player out of the club.

Gusto is one of four players that has started all three games Chelsea have played this season. The 23-year-old started on the right against Fulham and then against Luton Town, but Alonso surprised many when he deployed Gusto alongside Romeo Lavia in Chelsea’s midfield pivot during the 4–3 win against Brighton last time out.

Gusto playing in midfield appears to be one of the likely solutions for one of Chelsea’s biggest issues currently. The Blues are incredibly thin in midfield given injuries to Moisés Caicedo and Jordan Henderson. Lavia and captain Reece James are options as well, but they both have extensive injury records.

The problem only got worse when Enzo Fernández’s record move to Man City materialized and then Monaco backed out of an agreed deal that would’ve seen Lamine Camara arrive at Stamford Bridge at the last minute to replace the Argentine.

Alonso will have to get creative to solve Chelsea’s lack of depth at midfield, and Gusto could be one of the answers. Whether he’s flying down the right wing or operating centrally, the Frenchman will likely be on the pitch a lot during the infancy of the Alonso era.