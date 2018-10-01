Report: Ex-Alabama Head Coach Mike DuBose Hospitalized After Accidentally Shooting Himself

Scott Halleran/Getty Images

Mike DuBose reportedly drove himself to one hospital but then was airlifted to another in Alabama.  

By Charlotte Carroll
October 01, 2018

Former Alabama head coach Mike DuBose suffered non-life threatening injuries after accidentally shooting himself while working on his farm, reports ESPN's Joel Anderson.

According to Anderson, DuBose drove himself to his hometown hospital in Opp, Ala., but he was then airlifted to another hospital. The extent of his injuries is not yet known. According to WSFA, an investigation has been opened into the incident.

The 65-year-old DuBose played at Alabama as a defensive lineman under Bear Bryant from 1972–74, winning a national championship in 1973. He then coached the Crimson Tide from 1997–2000, where he went 24–23 and won the 1999 SEC title.

He hasn't coached collegiately since 2010–11 at Memphis as an assistant, but he has worked with high schools in the area, according to WSFA. 

