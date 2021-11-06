South Dakota St. Pulls Off 'Fake QB Sneak' Trick Play for TD

Skip to main content
November 6, 2021
South Dakota State Pulls Off Incredible 'Fake QB Sneak' Trick Play for Touchdown

Author:

Despite facing the No. 2 FCS team in the country in rival North Dakota State, No. 9 South Dakota State showed that it dared to go bold in attempting a red-zone trick play on fourth-and-1. 

Not only did the fake quarterback sneak work, it resulted in a touchdown and went viral in the process.

On fourth-and-1 at the NDSU 11-yard line, with just over two minutes left in the half, the Jackrabbits center snapped the ball between the legs of quarterback Chris Oladokun to running back Pierre Strong Jr. in the backfield. While Oladokun pressed forward as if to gain the one yard needed for the first down, Strong Jr. stayed low with the ball before his jump pass found Tucker Kraft in the end zone for the touchdown.

The touchdown gave South Dakota State a double-digit lead heading into halftime over its undefeated rivals, who in recent years produced the likes of NFL quarterbacks Carson Wentz and Trey Lance. 

However, it's not the most bizarre thing to happen over the football weekend at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium. On Friday, a moose ran loose around the South Dakota State campus as state police worked to corral the animal. The wild moose ended up sprinting across the football field where the two rivals would face off later Saturday.

“Students please be careful right now if you are out and driving around,” South Dakota State Police posted on Facebook. “There are several law enforcement officers out attempting (to) [sic] the animal and move it out of town to keep it safe. 

"This is not a joke."

It was an eventful weekend in Brookings, S.D., to say the least.

