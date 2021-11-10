Coach O: Alabama Not 'As Good As They Were in the Past'

Alabama knocked off LSU on Saturday in a much closer game than most expected. Afterward, Ed Orgeron didn't come away thinking that Nick Saban's club is the powerhouse that it usually is.

The Tigers lost 20–14, which was an improvement from the 55–17 loss in 2020. That last meeting served as a revenge game after the Tigers knocked off the Tide and rolled through the rest of the SEC en route to a national championship in '19.

“I felt we were a better team than them,” Orgeron, who will not be back with the team in 2022, said. "I don’t know if they played to their peak performance or not, but I felt we matched up pretty good.

"I can’t judge how good they are," he added. "They aren’t as good as they were in the past. They might be the best team in the country; I don’t know. But they weren’t that night.”

Orgeron took over as defensive line coach at LSU in 2015 and was promoted to head coach and succeeded Les Miles a year later. He finishes with a 1–5 record against Saban during his stint at LSU as head coach.

On Tuesday night, the College Football Playoff selection committee ranked Alabama second nationally for the second consecutive week behind No. 1 Georgia. Those two schools could face off in the SEC Championship, barring another loss for the Crimson Tide during the regular season.

More College Football Coverage:

For more news on the LSU Tigers, head over to LSU Country.