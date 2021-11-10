Skip to main content
November 10, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Ed Orgeron on Alabama: 'They Aren't As Good As They Were in the Past'

Author:

Alabama knocked off LSU on Saturday in a much closer game than most expected. Afterward, Ed Orgeron didn't come away thinking that Nick Saban's club is the powerhouse that it usually is.

The Tigers lost 20–14, which was an improvement from the 55–17 loss in 2020. That last meeting served as a revenge game after the Tigers knocked off the Tide and rolled through the rest of the SEC en route to a national championship in '19.

“I felt we were a better team than them,” Orgeron, who will not be back with the team in 2022, said. "I don’t know if they played to their peak performance or not, but I felt we matched up pretty good.

"I can’t judge how good they are," he added. "They aren’t as good as they were in the past. They might be the best team in the country; I don’t know. But they weren’t that night.”

SI Recommends

Orgeron took over as defensive line coach at LSU in 2015 and was promoted to head coach and succeeded Les Miles a year later. He finishes with a 1–5 record against Saban during his stint at LSU as head coach.

On Tuesday night, the College Football Playoff selection committee ranked Alabama second nationally for the second consecutive week behind No. 1 Georgia. Those two schools could face off in the SEC Championship, barring another loss for the Crimson Tide during the regular season.

More College Football Coverage:

For more news on the LSU Tigers, head over to LSU Country.

YOU MAY LIKE

Dec 5, 2020; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron reacts during the second quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Tiger Stadium.
College Football

Coach O: Alabama Not 'As Good As They Were in the Past'

Alabama snuck by LSU last weekend, 20–14.

marty-reisman-1
Photos

The Hustle Never Stopped for Ping-Pong Legend Marty Reisman

He even tried with photographer Manny Millan on a $1 bet during a shoot.

Member Exclusive
nhl-power-rankings-mcdavid-draisaitl
NHL

Power Rankings: McDavid, Draisaitl Are Pacing the League

The two stars are not just carrying the Oilers, but the NHL as a whole as the league’s point leaders. How high can Edmonton ride behind them?

James Franklin Jim Harbaugh 2019
Play
Betting

College Football Week 11 Best Bets: Composite Ratings Picks The Winners

The Composite produced its best results last week, and is looking to keep the hot streak rolling this weekend.

Sam Darnold with the Panthers.
NFL

Panthers' Sam Darnold Placed on IR, Out Four to Six Weeks

Darnold has an incomplete scapular fracture, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens
Play
Betting

Full TNF Betting Primer: Ravens vs. Dolphins

The Dolphins host the Ravens in an AFC matchup Thursday to kick off Week 10. Get the latest betting insight.

New York Giants receiver Kadarius Toney
NFL

Toney Addresses Controversial Tweet About Henry Ruggs III

The Giants' receiver was not happy with a reporter's question about his Ruggs tweet.

USA's DeAndre Yedlin faces Mexico
Soccer

Yedlin's Experience vs. Mexico Is a Differentiator for USMNT

On a young U.S. team, no player has faced El Tri in as many or ways as DeAndre Yedlin, who prepares for an eighth cap against the rival side.