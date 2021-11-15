Skip to main content
November 15, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Dereck Lively highlights 2022
Dereck Lively highlights 2022
Publish date:

Former Top HS Prospect Shaedon Sharpe Passes No. 1 Mantle to Dereck Lively

Sharpe recently decided to skip his senior season and enroll at Kentucky in January.
Author:

Last week when Shaedon Sharpe told Sports Illustrated that he would skip his senior season and enroll at Kentucky in January, not only did it leave a void in the Wildcats’ stellar class it also left a void at the top of the 2022 class as a whole.

Sharpe plans to redshirt for Kentucky for the second semester, but left the possibility open of him playing this season, saying, “I’ll do whatever the team needs.”

The 6’5” shooting guard was widely regarded as the No. 1 senior in the country after he followed up a dominant junior season with an even more dominant showing this summer.

Sharpe pumped in 25.4 points, while shooting 45% from the three-point line, and 6.4 rebounds a game at Dream City Christian (Glendale, Ariz.) then posted 21.6 points a game, including 28 points and eight rebounds in his last three games, at the Nike Peach Jam with UPlay Canada.

The Nike Peach Jam event is widely regarded as the most grueling grassroots summer event in the world.

Sports Illustrated will unveil its SI99 basketball rankings for 2022 in early December, and Sharpe was on a shortlist of prospects vying for the No. 1 spot.

SI Recommends

Dereck Lively had a strong summer despite playing with another dominant big.

Dereck Lively had a strong summer despite playing with another dominant big.

When asked who he thought should replace him at the top, Sharpe matter-of-factly said, “Dereck Lively.”

Lively, a 7-foot center at Westtown School (West Chester, Penn.), committed to Duke in September after a dominant summer with Team Final (Penn.).

A matchup nightmare because of his versatility on both ends, Lively, a human shot eraser/changer, led the Nike Peach Jam in blocks, swatting away five a game.

Offensively, he’s wildly versatile with the ability to step out and efficiently knocking down perimeter shots while managing his customary paint dominance.

Lively averaged 8.4 points and 6.7 rebounds per game for Team Final despite sharing the frontcourt with Jalen Duren, a 6’10” forward who was widely regarded as the top player in the 2022 class before reclassifying to 2021 and enrolling at Memphis.

“Dereck just does everything on both ends,” Sharpe said. “He’s contesting every shot, he rebounds, he can space the floor because he can shoot the three. He’s just really versatile and hard to stop because of that. I could definitely see him as the No. 1 player.” 

YOU MAY LIKE

Dereck Lively 1
Play
College Basketball

Former Top HS prospect Shaedon Sharpe passes No. 1 mantle to Dereck Lively

Sharpe recently decided to skip his senior season and enroll at Kentucky in January.

Nov 14, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) dives for a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns during the second half at Gillette Stadium.
Play
Betting

NFL Week 10 Betting Recap: Bad Beats and Big Payouts

The Falcons and Seahawks disappointed bettors Sunday, while that elusive Jakobi Meyers anytime touchdown prop bet finally cashed.

Peng Shuai
Tennis

It's Time for the WTA to Stop Doing Business in China

While the Tour has called for an investigation into the allegations made by former pro Peng Shuai, it also has a considerable opportunity in this crisis: to cut ties with a country so unaligned with its mission.

Cam Newton with the Panthers.
NFL

Cam Newton to Get More First-Team Reps This Week

Matt Rhule would not say who is going to start this Sunday.

eduardo-rodriguez
MLB

Report: Tigers, Eduardo Rodriguez Agree to Five-Year Deal

The deal is reportedly worth at least $77 million over five years.

Los Angeles Chargers Kenneth Murray
Play
Fantasy

Week 11 IDP Waiver Wire Report

Chargers LB Kenneth Murray will be a productive add.

Butch Davis celebrates with his FIU players after a win.
College Football

Butch Davis Won't Return to FIU Football in 2022

Davis accused FIU leadership of "sabotaging" the success of the Panthers program.

UCLA's Tyger Campbell reacts in overtime vs. Villanova
Play
College Basketball

Gonzaga, UCLA Stay Atop Men's AP Top 25 After Big Wins

Who moved up or down after college basketball's opening week?