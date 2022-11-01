Bryan Harsin Issues Statement on Being Fired by Auburn Football

After Auburn fired Bryan Harsin on Monday, the former Tigers football coach released a statement addressing his time with the program.

“I am incredibly disappointed that I wont get to lead the Auburn football program and these players into the future,” Harsin said. “I poured my heart and soul into this program and team. We stood together in the face of considerable challenges and outside noise.”

Harsin went 9-12 in 21 games with the Tigers after taking over the program in 2021. However, his tenure was mired in controversy, as the school investigated his program at the end of last season. Harsin ended up keeping his job, but he was under scrutiny all season.

“Through my entire time at Auburn, we did things the right way, which is not always the easy way,” Harsin continued in his statement. “I am very proud of the resolve shown by everyone in our facility and incredibly grateful for those at Auburn who stood by me and my family.”

Despite recent struggles, Harsin said he believes that the Auburn program can rank among the elites in college football.

“I truly believe Auburn has the potential to be a championship program once again,” he said. “The resources, financial support and fan base are in place. There are good people throughout this program and University. With complete alignment, the possibilities are endless.”

Auburn running backs coach Carnell “Cadillac” Williams will serve as the interim head coach for the rest of the season.

