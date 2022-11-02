It’s been almost six years since former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops retired from college football. The two-time Walter Camp Coach of the Year is remembered as one of the best to ever man the college sidelines, but if you ask him, he isn’t coming back any time soon—despite him missing it.

“To say I didn’t miss it would be totally wrong. I missed it terribly, especially the first couple of years, but I knew I would so that didn’t surprise me,” Stoops said on KTCK-FM in Dallas on Tuesday morning, per Saturday Down South. “I have been asked more than a few times, but no I haven’t been close to coming back. If I thought I was ever going to do that I wouldn’t have left in the first place.

“I was in a great situation with great people to work with, and it was just my time,” he continued. “When I left, no one believed me. I just wanted my own time and space. Everyone thought there’s a smoking gun or there’s health issues. Here we are six years later and everyone realizes I was telling the truth.”

The 62-year-old has since coached Oklahoma once—just for the 2021 Alamo Bowl— in an interim role when Lincoln Riley left the program for USC during the season. He will coach the XFL’s Arlington Renegades in ’23 after his first go around with the Dallas Renegades ended when the XFL ceased operations in ’20 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

