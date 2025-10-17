2027 ATH Joshua Simmons Speaks on Recent Boston College Offer
The 2027 recruiting class for Boston College is already beginning to work into shape as the Eagles continue extending offers, lining up visits and even earning commitments throughout this fall.
This week, Bill O'Brien and the Eagles' staff extended an offer to 2027 athlete prospect Joshua Simmons from Iona Prep School in New Rochelle, New York. He took to social media on Wednesday to share the news.
Simmons spoke with Boston College Eagles on SI, and shared his reaction to the offer, as well as some of his future visit plans for the rest of the fall.
Speaking on what it means to receive interest from power four programs, Simmons said, "It means a lot to me to be receiving these offers. It's something I've been working for for a long time."
He continued, "I've always watched college football and wanted to be there in those big games on the big stage."
Moving to his relationship with the Boston College staff, the New York native said, "I've been in contact with [Boston College] since I went to their camp in the spring. They were in contact with me pretty early compared to other schools."
As an athlete prospect, Simmons is used all over the field for Iona Prep, but when asked which side of the ball he prefers, the junior has no clear favorite. He said, "I honestly have no preferece in offense or defense. I would like to play whatever position will help me get to the next level after college."
As of now, Simmons does not have any concrete plans to return to Chestnut Hill this fall, but he will be in Syracuse for the Orange's showdown with Pittsburgh and then will head to Virginia on November 8th to see the Cavaliers take on Wake Forest.
Though there is still plenty of time before the impressive junior prospect makes his final college decision, the Eagles potentially run the risk of falling behind in his recruitment if he does not make it to campus this fall.
2027 Football Commits
- ATH Wesley Winn, 5-foot-9, 155 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 02/04/2025)
- S Jackson Tucker, 6-foot-2, 180 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 10/07/2024)
- ATH Zahir Mitchell, 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Milton, Mass. (Committed 10/02/2025)
2026 Football Commits
- CB DJ Biggins, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - West Hartford, Connecticut (Committed 01/20/2025)
- CB Gerald Green, Jr., 6-foot-1, 175 lbs. - Staten island, New York (Committed 01/20/2025)
- DL Mac Fitzgerald, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass (Committed 07/25/2024)
- EDGE Mason Leak, 6-foot-5, 220 lbs. - Colchester, Connecticut (Committed 10/03/2024)
- EDGE Dominic Funke, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Westwood, Mass. (Committed 01/15/2025)
- OL Marcelino Antunes, Jr., 6-foot-7, 285 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 03/03/2024)
- OL Brady Bekkenhuis, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs. - Arlington, Mass. (Committed 08/03/2024)
- OL Dean Ruksnaitis, 6-foot-3, 270 lbs. - Easthampton, Mass. (Committed 07/25/2024)
- OL Marek Jin, 6-foot-3, 285 lbs. - Exeter, New Hampshire (Committed 04/09/2025)
- QB DJ Bordeaux, 6-foot-2, 195 lbs. - Parker, Colorado (Committed 04/14/2025)
- RB Billy Barrett, 5-foot-8, 185 lbs. - Mountain Lakes, New Jersey (Committed 04/14/2025)
- WR Alex Voss, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Waxhaw, North Carolina (Committed 04/18/2025)
- TE William Vaughn, 6-foot-3, 225 lbs. - Kings Mountain, North Carolina (Committed 05/24/2025)
- ATH Steve Klein, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Westwood, New Jersey (Committed 05/02/2025)
- S Da'Jon Green, 6-foot, 190 lbs. - Choctaw, Oklahoma (Committed 06/07/2025)
- RB Sedric Addison, 6-foot, 198 lbs. - Suwanee, Georgia (Committed 06/09/2025)
- DL Gavin Neil, 6-foot-3, 285 lbs. - Chicago Heights, Illinois (Committed 06/15/2025)
- WR Kelvin Brown, Jr., 5-foot-10, 165 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 06/15/2025)
- K Jonathan Hewitt, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Eaton, Ohio (Committed 06/16/2025)
- ATH Mekhi Volcy, 6-foot-4, 210 lbs. - Bedford, Mass. (Committed 06/18/2025)
- CB Xavier Myers, 6-foot-2, 190 lbs. - Baltimore, Maryland (Committed 06/20/2025)
- S Jordan Rodriguez, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Jersey City, N.J. (Committed 06/21/25)
- OL Bruno Werner, 6-foot-9, 275 lbs. - Germany (Committed 06/22/2025)
- OT Lawrence Iyalekhue, 6-foot-9, 325 lbs. - Yonkers, New York (Committed 06/24/2025)
- DT Jackson Carlisle, 6-foot-3, 265 lbs. - Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Committed 06/24/2025)
- WR Nyqir Helton, 6-foot, 175 lbs. - Atco, New Jersey (Committed 06/27/2025)
- QB Femi Babalola, 6-foot-3, 215 lbs. - Brentwood, Tennessee (Committed 06/30/2025)