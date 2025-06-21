Boston College Misses Out on 3-Star LB Zykir Moore
Bill O'Brien and the Boston College staff, despite having a strong week on the recruiting trail, received a bit of bad news on Saturday as one of the Eagles' targets in the 2026 class officially announced his commitment to an ACC foe.
3-Star linebacker Zykir Moore from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania announced his commitment to NC State, choosing the Wolfpack over Boston College, Syracuse, UCONN and Toledo, according to 247Sports.
He is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 97 linebacker in the nation and the No. 41 player in the state of Pennsylvania. Standing at 6-foot-2, 215 lbs., Moore is a somewhat undersized prospect for the position, but he makes up for it with his excellent athleticism and hardnosed play style.
As of now, Boston College holds 22 commitments in the 2026 class which is tied for the most in the ACC. Though O'Brien and the staff have been unable to land some of the biggest names of the class, the Eagles have improved dramatically since just last offseason.
Official Visitors
June 20-22
- 4-Star EDGE Carter Gooden - Visited Boston College on 01/19/2025
- 4-Star EDGE Mason Leak - Committed to Boston College on 10/03/2024
- 3-Star DL Mac Fitzgerald - Committed to Boston College on 07/25/2025
- 3-Star RB Jamal Rule
- 3-Star QB Femi Babalola - Named Boston College as a finalist on 06/06/2025
- 3-Star ATH Steve Klein - Committed to Boston College on 05/02/2025
- 3-Star WR Brayden Allen - Received in-home visit on 05/05/2025
- 3-Star DL Deuce Alailefaleula
- 3-Star OL Dean Ruksnaitis - Committed to Boston College on 07/25/2024
- 3-Star EDGE Sarrel Howard
- DL Amier Clarke - Received an offer on 01/28/2025
Check out our Boston College football official visitor tracker for the full list of official visitors.
2026 Football Commitments
- CB DJ Biggins, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - West Hartford, Connecticut (Committed 01/20/2025)
- CB Gerald Green, Jr., 6-foot-1, 175 lbs. - Staten island, New York (Committed 01/20/2025)
- DL Mac Fitzgerald, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass (Committed 07/25/2024)
- EDGE Mason Leak, 6-foot-5, 220 lbs. - Colchester, Connecticut (Committed 10/03/2024)
- EDGE Dominic Funke, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Westwood, Mass. (Committed 01/15/2025)
- OL Marcelino Antunes, Jr., 6-foot-7, 285 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 03/03/2024)
- OL Brady Bekkenhuis, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs. - Arlington, Mass. (Committed 08/03/2024)
- OL Dean Ruksnaitis, 6-foot-3, 270 lbs. - Easthampton, Mass. (Committed 07/25/2024)
- OL Marek Jin, 6-foot-3, 285 lbs. - Exeter, New Hampshire (Committed 04/09/2025)
- QB DJ Bordeaux, 6-foot-2, 195 lbs. - Parker, Colorado (Committed 04/14/2025)
- RB Billy Barrett, 5-foot-8, 185 lbs. - Mountain Lakes, New Jersey (Committed 04/14/2025)
- WR Alex Voss, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Waxhaw, North Carolina (Committed 04/18/2025)
- TE William Vaughn, 6-foot-3, 225 lbs. - Kings Mountain, North Carolina (Committed 05/24/2025)
- ATH Steve Klein, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Westwood, New Jersey (Committed 05/02/2025)
- S Da'Jon Green, 6-foot, 190 lbs. - Choctaw, Oklahoma (Committed 06/07/2025)
- RB Sedric Addison, 6-foot, 198 lbs. - Suwanee, Georgia (Committed 06/09/2025)
- DL Gavin Neil, 6-foot-3, 285 lbs. - Chicago Heights, Illinois (Committed 06/15/2025)
- WR Kelvin Brown, Jr., 5-foot-10, 165 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 06/15/2025)
- K Jonathan Hewitt, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Eaton, Ohio (Committed 06/16/2025)
- ATH Mekhi Volcy, 6-foot-4, 210 lbs. - Bedford, Mass. (Committed 06/18/2025)
- CB Xavier Myers, 6-foot-2, 190 lbs. - Baltimore, Maryland (Committed 06/20/2025)
- S Jordan Rodriguez, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Jersey City, N.J. (Committed 06/21/25)