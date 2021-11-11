Adam Anderson Charged With Rape

Georgia outside linebacker Adam Anderson has been charged for rape in Athens Clarke County according to reports.

According to reports from Athens-Clarke County, Anderson "voluntarily surrendered" and he has been arrested.

Kirby Smart released the following comment regarding the incident when news broke a week ago about the report filed by the alleged victim. :

"We are aware of the report, and we don't comment on law enforcement matters, but I've been clear about the high standards we have for our student-athletes on and off the field. I will be working closely with our administration to ensure we cooperate fully with all law enforcement and campus protocols."

The starting outside linebacker for Georgia has totaled 5.5 sacks on the year, matching his total from a year ago. He has added another 5.5 tackles for loss to that total as well. He's widely considered Georgia's best pass rusher and is in consideration to be a first-round draft pick in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft.

He's totaled 13.5 sacks, 15.5 tackles for loss, and 67 total tackles throughout his four-year career with Georgia to this point.

Anderson has played a key role in a defense from Georgia that has allowed 46 points on the season through eight games. He played through a right-hand injury against Florida in Week 8 and had a cast on his hand.

Georgia is set to take on the (5-4)Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday as 22.0 point favorites. The Bulldogs are currently ranked No. 1 in the AP Poll, Coaches Poll, and the CFP Playoff Rankings. It's the first time since the playoff rankings were enacted where the Bulldogs have been the consensus No. 1 team.

