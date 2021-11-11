Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Adam Anderson Charged With Rape

    Georgia outside linebacker Adam Anderson has been charged for rape in Athens Clarke County according to reports.
    Author:

    Georgia outside linebacker Adam Anderson has been charged for rape in Athens Clarke County according to reports. 

    According to reports from Athens-Clarke County, Anderson "voluntarily surrendered" and he has been arrested. 

    Kirby Smart released the following comment regarding the incident when news broke a week ago about the report filed by the alleged victim. :

    "We are aware of the report, and we don't comment on law enforcement matters, but I've been clear about the high standards we have for our student-athletes on and off the field. I will be working closely with our administration to ensure we cooperate fully with all law enforcement and campus protocols."

    The starting outside linebacker for Georgia has totaled 5.5 sacks on the year, matching his total from a year ago. He has added another 5.5 tackles for loss to that total as well. He's widely considered Georgia's best pass rusher and is in consideration to be a first-round draft pick in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft.

    He's totaled 13.5 sacks, 15.5 tackles for loss, and 67 total tackles throughout his four-year career with Georgia to this point.

    Anderson has played a key role in a defense from Georgia that has allowed 46 points on the season through eight games. He played through a right-hand injury against Florida in Week 8 and had a cast on his hand.

    Read More

    Georgia is set to take on the (5-4)Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday as 22.0 point favorites. The Bulldogs are currently ranked No. 1 in the AP Poll, Coaches Poll, and the CFP Playoff Rankings. It's the first time since the playoff rankings were enacted where the Bulldogs have been the consensus No. 1 team. 

    You May Also Like:

    Both QBs See Action Against Mizzou, Make Early Auditions For Starting Job

    The Good, Bad, and Ugly from Georgia's Win over Missouri

    Join the community

    Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

    Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

    You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

    211016_AJW_FB_UK_1802-L
    News

    Adam Anderson Charged With Rape

    17 seconds ago
    210925_AJW_FB_VANDY_0492-L
    News

    Players UGA Needs to Show Up BIG on Saturday

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_17130063
    News

    Keys to Stopping Explosive Tennessee Offense

    8 hours ago
    100320_UGA_pickens 3452-X2
    News

    Debate: Should George Pickens Come Back?

    3 hours ago
    01E5D743-DFA9-470B-9D7B-9405468F728C
    News

    JUST IN: Latest CFP Rankings are In

    22 hours ago
    D35DFE70-56AD-40D3-9BD9-DEFA964EFA5E
    News

    UPDATE: George Pickens Getting Some Work with the Scout Team

    11 hours ago
    0C870A7C-0C58-40F7-8204-0B7B0E1A736A
    News

    UPDATE: Jamaree Salyer Could See Action on Saturday

    Nov 9, 2021
    211106_mlm_fb_missouri_2002-X2
    News

    Stetson Bennett Named Semifinalist for Davey O'Brien

    Nov 9, 2021