JUST IN: Latest CFP Rankings are In

The second week of the CFP rankings have been released.

For the second time this season, the College Football Playoff Selection Committee unveiled the official College Football Playoff rankings. Georgia took the top spot in the first edition a week ago and with their recent win over Missouri, they will stick at number one.

Georgia kicked off the season with the perceived marquee matchup with Clemson in Charlotte, North Carolina. However, the Bulldogs found a way to beat the now struggling Tigers without a single offensive touchdown. Christopher Smith's pick-six was the only touchdown scored in the victory by either side as Smith helped Georgia to a 10-3 victory.

Since then, Georgia's cruised to convincing ranked victories over Arkansas, Auburn, and Kentucky. Georgia's latest statement, 34-7 win over rival Florida, saw Georgia clinch the SEC East title with a 6-0 record within the conference before smashing Missouri at home 43-6.

Official CFP Rankings

1. Georgia (9-0)

2. Alabama (8-1)

3. Oregon (8-1)

4. Ohio State (8-1)

5. Cincinnati (9-0)

6. Michigan (8-1)

7. Michigan State (8-1)

8. Oklahoma (9-0)

9. Notre Dame (8-1)

10. Oklahoma State (8-1)

You May Also Like:

Georgia Clinches SEC Championship Berth

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Georgia vs. Florida

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.