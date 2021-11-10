Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Georgia Keeps Number One Ranking by the CFP Selection Committee

    The second week of the CFP rankings have been released.
    Author:

    For the second time this season, the College Football Playoff Selection Committee unveiled the official College Football Playoff rankings. Georgia took the top spot in the first edition a week ago and with their recent win over Missouri, they will stick at number one. 

    Georgia kicked off the season with the perceived marquee matchup with Clemson in Charlotte, North Carolina. However, the Bulldogs found a way to beat the now struggling Tigers without a single offensive touchdown. Christopher Smith's pick-six was the only touchdown scored in the victory by either side as Smith helped Georgia to a 10-3 victory.

    Since then, Georgia's cruised to convincing ranked victories over Arkansas, Auburn, and Kentucky. Georgia's latest statement, 34-7 win over rival Florida, saw Georgia clinch the SEC East title with a 6-0 record within the conference before smashing Missouri at home 43-6.

    Official CFP Rankings

    1. Georgia (9-0)

    2. Alabama (8-1)

    3. Oregon (8-1)

    4. Ohio State (8-1)

    5. Cincinnati (9-0)

    6. Michigan (8-1)

    Read More

    7. Michigan State (8-1)

    8. Oklahoma (9-0)

    9. Notre Dame (8-1)

    10. Oklahoma State (8-1)

    You May Also Like:

    Georgia Clinches SEC Championship Berth

    The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Georgia vs. Florida

    Join the community

    Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

    Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

    You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

    01E5D743-DFA9-470B-9D7B-9405468F728C
    News

    JUST IN: Latest CFP Rankings are In

    21 seconds ago
    D35DFE70-56AD-40D3-9BD9-DEFA964EFA5E
    News

    UPDATE: George Pickens Getting Some Work with the Scout Team

    2 hours ago
    0C870A7C-0C58-40F7-8204-0B7B0E1A736A
    News

    UPDATE: Jamaree Salyer Could See Action on Saturday

    2 hours ago
    211106_mlm_fb_missouri_2002-X2
    News

    Stetson Bennett Named Semifinalist for Davey O'Brien

    6 hours ago
    211106_mlm_fb_missouri_2763-X2
    News

    Smart Comments on Jordan Davis Heisman Candidacy

    7 hours ago
    211016_AJW_FB_UK_0312-X2
    News

    Kirby Smart Comments on Broderick Jones' Starting Debut

    10 hours ago
    180FF840-1550-430A-97AA-CC48E422F5EA
    News

    A Look at Numbers: Has Georgia Met Its Match?

    11 hours ago
    F1C9186A-457B-4B53-9340-F6918C114BB3
    News

    Final Thought: Did UGA Find Explosiveness?

    12 hours ago