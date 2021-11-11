Signing Day Preview: How Georgia Finishes STRONG

Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    Signing Day Preview: Names to Watch for Georgia Fans

    Georgia's 2022 recruiting class is starting to really take form and shape as we are nearing early national signing day. We have the names you need to be watching.
    Author:

    Georgia's 2022 recruiting class is starting to really take form and shape as we are nearing early national signing day. 

    Prior to early national signing day being enacted in 2017, players would wait until February to sign their National Letter of Intent to their future program, now 95% of Power 5 football programs will have the majority of their class signed, sealed, and delivered. With most of those players enrolling early at their respective schools. 

    Georgia has 21 current commits in the 2022 class. 

    2022 Commits:

    • Gunner Stockton, QB
    • DE, Mykel Williams
    • OL, Alliou Bah
    • Oscar Delp, TE
    • Dillon Bell, WR
    • Cole Speer, WR
    • De'Nylon Morrissette, WR
    • Griffin Scroggs, OL
    • Jacob Hood, OL
    • Branson Robinson, RB
    • Jordan James, RB
    • Tyre West, DL
    • Jalon Walker, LB
    • CJ Washington, LB
    • Darris Smith, EDGE
    • CJ Madden, EDGE
    • Marquis Groves-Killebrew, CB
    • JaCorey Thomas, DB
    • Malaki Starks, DB
    • Brett Thorson, K

    There's really no predicting how many players Georgia will sign this class, particularly with the increase in the total number of scholarships available with the new NCAA rule allowing for an additional seven scholarships depending upon NCAA Transfer Portal departures each programs faces. 

    So, we don't know the total number of spots, but we do know the players they are after to round out this class. 

    D15F05C6-1932-4DAF-9E6B-90BBEE5E724E

    Julian Humphrey, DB 

    Humphrey is a former Florida commit that Georgia has been working hard to flip since mid-June, early July. They've gotten the de-commitment from Florida and as his decision approaches Friday, it appears Georgia is the favorite in this recruitment. 

    Jaheim Singletary, DB

    The Florida native was also once a Florida commit, then he was an Ohio State commit, and now he's a top target on Georgia's board at the cornerback position. Sources have indicated Georgia feels comfortable here. 

    Kamari Wilson, DB

    Wilson doesn't have a timetable for a decision, but he does have an affinity for Georgia and the opportunity that will likely present itself this offseason at the safety positions in Athens. Lewis Cine and Christopher Smith, the two starting safeties currently, will likely be off to the NFL. 

    Christen Miller, DT

    Read More

    Miller won't be signing until February's signing window and he's plenty good to wait on for the Bulldogs. They will save a spot for the 6'5, 290-pound defensive tackle out of Cedar Grove high school. They've already landed his teammates CJ Madden and Kayin Lee. 

    Shemar Stewart, DE

    Georgia will definitely be holding out hopes that they can land Shemar Stewart, but things aren't exactly looking great at the moment. There are five programs above the pack to date, including Clemson, Georgia, Miami, Ohio State, and Texas A&M with A&M likely leading the way. 

    Shemar James, LB

    Georgia very well could lose all three inside linebackers that have played a pivotal role on this 2021 defense for the Bulldogs. Nakobe Dean, Quay Walker, and Channing Tindall are all receiving NFL praise. They have two linebackers committed in 2022 already, Jalon Walker and CJ Washington, but a third very well could be in order. 

    Other Names 

    • Travis Hunter, DB
    • Andre Greene Jr., WR 
    • Shazz Preston, WR
    • Damari Alston, RB 
    • Kojo Antwi, WR 
    • Earnest Greene, OL 

    You May Also Like:

    Both QBs See Action Against Mizzou, Make Early Auditions For Starting Job

    The Good, Bad, and Ugly from Georgia's Win over Missouri

    Join the community

    Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

    Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

    You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

    76F61A4D-1DDD-4F31-99F7-70C285D83326
    Recruiting

    Signing Day Preview: How Georgia Finishes STRONG

    just now
    27AD686C-4882-4C38-917D-470CA236DA7C
    News

    BREAKING: UGA Flips 2023 Florida Commit, Raymond Cottrell

    1 hour ago
    9D24A613-EE9D-446F-812D-4160A8449086
    News

    Player Props: Which UGA Players Have a Big Day?

    2 hours ago
    E39A6E8D-6910-47CA-B21A-E6F7E78F9894
    News

    STAT: National Championship History is On Georgia's Side

    2 hours ago
    211016_AJW_FB_UK_1802-L
    News

    Adam Anderson Charged With Rape

    15 hours ago
    210925_AJW_FB_VANDY_0492-L
    News

    Players UGA Needs to Show Up BIG on Saturday

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_17130063
    News

    Keys to Stopping Explosive Tennessee Offense

    Nov 10, 2021
    100320_UGA_pickens 3452-X2
    News

    Debate: Should George Pickens Come Back?

    19 hours ago