Georgia Tech Recruitng: Four-Star Offensive Tackle Damola Ajidahun Flips to South Carolina

Ajidahun had been committed to Georgia Tech since August , but chose to go to South Carolina today

While Georgia Tech has one of the best classes in the ACC, it took a bit of a hit this afternoon. Four-star offensive tackle Damola Ajidahun flipped to South Carolina today. Ajidahun had visited the Gamecocks this fall and also was pursued by Ohio State.

According to the 247Sports Composite, Ajidahun is the No. 201 player in the country, the No. 23 OT in the country, and the No. 29 player in the state of Georgia.

Here is the scouting report on Ajidahun, courtesy of our own Najeh Wilkins:

"Ajidahun stands at 6’6 and 280 pounds and is very nimble for his size. He plays predominantly left tackle for his high school team the Duluth Wildcats, a team that has made the playoffs twice in the past three seasons. When you look at his film, you can see that Ajidahun is excellent at setting the edge against opposing defensive linemen. 

He is an excellent finisher of blocks and has great versatility. Very rarely do you see a tackle being able to be athletic enough to be used as a puller in the running game and create a large hole for running backs in high school. Predominantly a left or right guard is used for this role. In pass protection, he is great at locking down his side and finishing with pancake blocks

Ajidahun had such a good season in 2023, that he was named a first-team all-region selection this past year for Duluth as a junior, by Georgia High School Football Daily."

2025 Georgia Tech Commits Who Have Officially Signed

1. Three Star DE Andre Fuller

2. Three Star DB Elgin Sessions

3. Three Star DT Derry Norris

4. Three Star OT Xavier Canales

5. Three Star TE Kevin Roche

6. Three-Star OL Kevin Peay

7. Three-Star DB Jayden Barr

8. Four-Star DB Tae Harris

9. Four-Star Cornerback Dalen Penson

10. Four-Star RB JP Powell

11. Three-Star OL Jimmy Bryson

12. Four-Star OL Peyton Joseph

13. Three-Star WR Cal Faulkner

14. Three-Star WR Jamauri Brice

15. Three-Star DB Fenix Felton

16. Four-Star Defensive Tackle Christian Garrett

17. Three-Star DT Blake Belin

18. Three-Star TE Connor Roush

19. Three-Star QB Grady Adamson

20. Three-Star Edge Carrington Coombs

21. Three-Star WR Jordan Allen

22. Three-Star RB Shane Marshall

