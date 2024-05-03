Jax State Football: Head Coach Rich Rodriguez Agrees To Extension
The Jacksonville Gamecocks have agreed to a contract extension with head coach Rich Rodriguez that will go through the 2030 season.
Rodriguez was hired in 2021 and after a strong 9-2 record in 2022, their final one at the FCS level, the Gamecocks went to the FBS level in Conference USA and ended up going 9-4 including a win in the New Orleans Bowl.
"We couldn't be more excited that Coach Rodriguez is committed to Jacksonville State and continuing to lead our football program into this new era," Athletics Director Greg Seitz said. "The growth of our program since the day he took over has been incredible, with a conference title in year one, the first bowl win by a transition team in history in year two."
Entering 2024, Jax State brought in the replacement for quarterback Zion Webb in former UConn starter Zion Turner. The quick similar style of offense that was run last year should be in place again this season, especially with Turner’s own skill set.
Along with Rodriguez's success on the field, he has been a vital piece in improvements around the facilities and ensuring his players have the best equipment and work environment.
Although the Gamecocks still have one transition year left, Jax State still cannot play a postseason game without a waiver. If enough teams do not make a bowl game in 2024, there’s a likely chance that Rich Rodriguez's team can reach the six-win marker to make it into a second consecutive bowl game. The Gamecocks will also be one of the top teams in Conference USA. Against the conference last season, Jax State went 6-2.