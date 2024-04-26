NFL Draft: Toledo's Quinyon Mitchell Selected By Philadelphia Eagles #22 Overall
With the 22nd pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles selected Quinyon Mitchell out of Toledo on Thursday evening. He's the first first-round selection from Toledo since 1993.
Through his four seasons at Toledo, Mitchell totaled 123 tackles, 93 solo tackles, 30 assisted tackles, one sack and six interceptions. His best season, coming in 2022, the Toledo corner had 41 total tackles, 14 assisted tackles, 27 solo tackles and five interceptions, which was second in the conference.
This past season, Mitchell finished first in passes defended amongst the conference.
Mitchell won a conference title in 2022 and had two All-MAC selections in his time with the Rockets. His selection in the draft now marks three straight years that a Toledo player is selected by NFL franchise. In 2022, it was Tycen Anderson and Samuel Womack, in 2023 it was Desjuan Johnson and now Mitchell in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
The 6'0", 196-pound cornerback is a quick player who can disrupt any team's pass game. In 2023, Mitchell's presence was enough for quarterbacks to target receivers less, which was a big reason as to why Toledo made it all the way to the MAC title game, where they lost to Miami (OH).
As Mitchell now joins the Eagles, he enters a situation where he will have a chance to earn a lot of reps and possibly go into a winning situation as a lot of pieces from last years team are still in